Bennett insists Latrell Mitchell will be fit for Origin

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Wayne Bennett expects NSW star Latrell Mitchell to recover from injury in time for the State of Origin series opener.

South Sydney's coach is optimistic a lower-back issue will only keep in-form Mitchell sidelined from Saturday's clash against Cronulla at Accor Stadium.

Mitchell hurt his back at half-time of the round-nine clash against Newcastle, and Bennett said the star was "close to tears" due to the pain.

Latrell Mitchell in action for the Rabbitohs. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The 28-year-old played through the significant discomfort and was man of the match as the Rabbitohs' comeback fell just short in the 42-38 loss.

At worst, the coach said Mitchell could miss a fortnight with a bulging disc in his back, which would rule him out of the Magic Round clash against Bennett's old side the Dolphins.