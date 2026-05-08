Tedesco stars as Roosters make it six straight

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James Tedesco has helped the Sydney Roosters survive a scare, scoring two tries to topple Gold Coast 28-12 and give his side a sixth straight NRL win.

In what was perhaps the most laboured performance of their unbeaten run, Trent Robinson's side were led to victory at Polytec Stadium in Gosford on Friday night by another vintage display from Tedesco.

The fullback missed out on State of Origin selection last year but did everything to showcase to NSW coach Laurie Daley why he deserves to wear the Blues No.1 jersey ahead of Penrith's Dylan Edwards on May 27.

"He plays a lot on feeling and it's not around fatigue," Robinson said of Tedesco, who scored a try in each half, set up Rob Toia for the Roosters' opening four-pointer, and chalked up 227 metres with the ball in hand.

"He plays in the moment more than any other player that I've seen simply and that's a credit to his mindset.

"It's not based on how do I feel, it's what is needed in this moment. What am I seeing? What's the action that's needed? Where are my teammates?

"His scanning of a line and what's needed in that moment is as good as I've ever seen."

The Tricolours captain was faultless at the back as Robinson's men overcame a sluggish start to inflict a third straight defeat on Josh Hannay's Gold Coast (2-7) side.

After Victor Radley was placed on report for a high shot on AJ Brimson, Chris Randall rampaged past Sam Walker to put the Titans on the board.

James Tedesco has helped the Sydney Roosters survive a scare, scoring two tries to topple Gold Coast 28-12 and give his side a sixth straight NRL win. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Up until the half-hour mark Hannay's side held their gloves up, but when prop Mo Fotuaika was penalised for a hip-drop tackle the Roosters sparked into life.

Centre Toia crashed over on the right edge -- surviving a lengthy bunker review -- to put them on the board.

Hannay confirmed in his post-match press conference that the NRL told him Toia's try should not have stood because the Roosters youngster dropped the ball.

"We've already had some officials come and tell us that it was the wrong call," Hannay said.

"I just don't know how you get that wrong."

Winger Daniel Tupou then batted a ball back for Tedesco to score and make it 10-6 in the hosts' favour at halftime.

Some daring plays from fullback Keano Kini kept Gold Coast in the game, but back-rower Siua Wong blasted through the middle to swing things in the Roosters' favour.

Off the back of Wong's run, Toia powered over for his second, and the Titans' issues compounded when Brimson was put through a hole by rookie halfback Zane Harrison but dropped the ball cold.

Tupou then added the 191st try of his NRL career -- leapfrogging Billy Slater into outright third in the standings for most tries in premiership history.

The Tonga winger jumped over Gold Coast debutant Jensen Taumoepeau to claim and then score off a Walker bomb.

Walker's errant goal-kicking -- he kicked two from six conversion attempts -- only kept the visitors within touching distance.

Walker's inaccuracy didn't matter, with Hugo Savala diving on a Reece Robson grubber kick and Tedesco adding a second at the death.

Kini crossed late for a consolation try for the Titans.