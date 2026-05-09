Manly's big win soured by cruel blow to veteran prop Siua Taukeiaho

Manly veteran Siua Taukeiaho faces a fight to continue his NRL career after the two-time premiership winner was taken to hospital with a suspected lower-leg fracture.

On a night where teenage halfback Joey Walsh again showed why he is a star of the future, the Sea Eagles' oldest player suffered a devastating blow when scoring a try in the 32-4 win over Brisbane.

Charging onto a ball from close to the line after halftime, Taukeiaho's leg twisted beneath two Broncos defenders as he fought to get the ball down.

The off-contract 34-year-old was given the pain-relieving green whistle as he lay stricken on the ground, before being stretchered off the field in a medicab.

Taukeiaho's injury soured what was an otherwise brilliant Saturday night for Manly at Brookvale Oval, who have now won five of six matches since Kieran Foran took over as coach.

Albeit against a depleted Broncos who were wasteful with most of their attacking opportunities, Manly's defence had real punch and physicality.

Haumole Olakau'atu spent 80 minutes whacking visiting players, at one stage flattening Reece Walsh in a moment that summed up the second half.

Siosiua Taukeiaho of the Sea Eagles heads for the try line against the Broncos. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

So much has Manly's defence improved, they have now conceded 82 points in six games under Foran compared to 98 in the first three matches before Anthony Seibiold was sacked.

In attack, the Sea Eagles are clicking and now entrenched in the NRL's top eight.

Starting for just the second time in the NRL, Joey Walsh scored Manly's first try when he ran through a gaping hole from close distance.

He also kicked a massive first-half 40-20, and helped the Sea Eagles regain possession at a crucial point in the first half with a pinpoint perfect short dropout.

Tolu Koula was a threat after being moved back to left centre, while five-eighth Luke Brooks is playing as well now as any point since he joined Manly in 2024.

Brooks helped lay on one try, when he ran it on the last and went short side before the much-improved Brandon Wakeham sent Hopoate over.

And Koula also finished the night with a try, when Wakeham chipped ahead for stand-in fullback Clayton Faualalo, who found Koula on the inside to score.

Brisbane, in comparison, were ordinary.

Even with more than 10 players out through injury, there was little excuse for their poor handling in attack.

The defending premiers squandered almost every good opportunity, with their only points coming from a Walsh cut-out ball for winger Antonio Verhoeven early in the match.

But they completed at just 47 per cent in an error-riddled second half, leaving them with only two tackles in Manly's 20-metre zone.