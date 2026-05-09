Why NRL rules allowed for Eels' three-point winner

Open Extended Reactions

The NRL insists it was within the rules for Parramatta to be able to kick a penalty goal after Friday night's golden-point field goal, adamant foul play has to be punished.

The Eels' 33-30 win over North Queensland marked the first three-point golden-victory in NRL history, prompting mass confusion among both fans and players.

After Mitch Moses slotted a 33-metre field goal to claim victory in Townsville, Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater was penalised for illegal contact on the Eels half.

Mitch Moses has stepped up in Parramatta's moment of need to consign a wasteful North Queensland to a 33-30 golden-point defeat in Townsville. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Ordinarily, fulltime is called on a game once it is won in golden point, with no conversion attempt offered to teams once they have scored a try.

But referee Liam Kennedy awarded the Eels a penalty shot from right in front, opening the door for Parramatta to kick three points clear.

The NRL confirmed on Saturday that was the correct ruling, with fulltime not technically called until the bunker had cleared all play in relation to the field goal.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley also stressed that the Eels were never in any danger of losing the game from the penalty, as fulltime would have been called if Ronald Volkman missed the shot.

"The penalty after the field goal was the correct decision," Annesley said.

"The fouled team is entitled to the additional penalty given there had been an act of foul play.

"It's important to note had the kick missed or hit the upright the game would have been over. The laws specifically say play does not continue after the kick."

It is understood a similar process would take place is a player was fouled in the act of scoring a try in golden point, with a penalty shot awarded in front of the posts.