Two-try Talagi steps up as Panthers overcome Raiders

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Blaize Talagi's early try double has helped keep Penrith's hot season start intact as they triumphed 30-18 in a typically see-sawing battle against Canberra.

On a Sunday when the Raiders were looking to become the first team to defeat the Panthers three consecutive times during their NRL dynasty era, the visitors spoiled those hopes at GIO Stadium.

Talagi was instrumental, crossing twice within the opening 20 minutes, while fullback Dylan Edwards continued to demonstrate why he should be NSW's first-choice fullback, recording a mammoth 238 metres and eight tackle busts.

Penrith were made to work hard for the victory as the teams went tit for tat in scoring before superstar playmaker Nathan Cleary grabbed a fine individual try in the 51st minute then interchange Billy Phillips crossed for his first career try to seal their ninth win from 10 games this season.

The Raiders will not only count the cost of the loss as in-form Simi Sasagi left the field early after his persistent shoulder injury flared up in the first half.

Regardless, five-eighth Ethan Strange was inspirational in his return from an ankle injury, posting 10 tackle busts and two try assists, while captain Joe Tapine recorded a game-high 47 tackles.

The loss dealt a further blow to Canberra's minor premiership defence and comes as the Raiders (4-6) have the bye over Magic Round next weekend.

Blaize Talagi scores a try for the Panthers. Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

Penrith scored their first when Cleary (three try assists) provided a short ball to a barnstorming Talagi, before Canberra's Tom Starling made a blistering run up the middle and Ethan Sanders planted the ball over the line on the next play.

The Panthers shook off their opponents' momentum when Isaiah Papali'i tore through the Raiders' defence before laying the ball off to Talagi for his second.

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Canberra hit back again when Strange popped a ball to centre Sebastian Kris, but Casey McLean crossed in the 33rd minute to help the visitors take an 18-12 lead at halftime.

Strange tore through the Panthers' defence again, and found fullback Kaeo Weekes, who dived over the line as the Raiders drew level, before Cleary wrestled over minutes later to re-establish the visitors' lead.

Phillips crossed to beef up their advantage when he profited from a booming kick by Cleary, which was secured by Tom Jenkins, and then shifted to the substitute.

The Raiders tried desperately to close the deficit, but the Panthers were good enough to complete the win.