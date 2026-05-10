Star trio steer Storm to streak-snapping victory

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Melbourne's big guns have finally fired with the Storm snapping a seven-game losing streak in a rousing 44-16 victory over Wests Tigers.

Skipper Harry Grant and playmakers Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes had their best games of the season to steer Melbourne to a much-needed victory in Sunday's clash at AAMI Park.

The win was a relief for coach Craig Bellamy, who revealed last week he's battling a unspecified neurodegenerative disorder amidst his team's worst-ever form slump.

But there was a big blow for the Storm with livewire fullback Sua Faalogo suffering a suspected facial fracture in a collision with teammate Hughes.

The Storm celebrate a try by Jahrome Hughes during round 10. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Faalogo has been their sharpest weapon in attack with the youngster scoring 11 tries for the season, including the opening try of this match.

Melbourne raced out to a 20-0 start, looking much more like the Storm of old instead of second-last-placed stragglers.

Will Warbrick, Munster and Hughes had all crossed by the 12th minute with Grant making easy metres out of dummy half.

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It was Munster's first try in 24 matches, the Queensland five-eighth's return to form especially timely with State of Origin selection looming.

With his brother Terrell May returning to Sydney before the match with his wife in labour, Taylan May dragged four defenders over the line to finally open the Tigers' account in the 25th minute.

Faalogo's injury came in the scramble to stop the powerhouse centre.

Grant was able to swing momentum back Melbourne's way when he burrowed across the line for a 26-4 halftime lead.

The Storm have had a recent pattern of second-half collapses but winger Warbrick's second try off a kick ensured the hosts got off to the best possible resumption.

The undermanned Tigers, however, showed why they've been one of the form teams of the season and May followed Luke Laulilii across the tryline to close the gap to 32-16.

But superstar Munster locked down the win when he combined with Grant and Hughes to cut through the defence to bag his second try of the day, handing West Tigers successive losses for the first time this season.