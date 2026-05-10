Stocks: The Storm break losing streak, Fitzy right to rip into the Sharks

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Round 10 saw the Panthers continue on their winning way, the Bulldogs collect another loss, the Storm finally break their losing streak and the Sharks have a complete shocker.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 10.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: Antonio Verhoeven's early try was a nice moment, and Brisbane did briefly threaten to make it a contest when Manly went down to 12 men.

Stocks down: After that, it was grim. Their attack kept breaking down, errors killed momentum, and once Manly found rhythm the Broncos looked flat and frustrated. For a side with premiership expectations, a 32-4 loss at Brookvale is the type of performance that raises proper questions.

- Isaac Issa

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: This isn't meant to sound patronising, but sometimes two teams play a game at a really high standard and one of them has to lose. That's the reality. The first half of this game was absolutely excellent and while it petered off a little bit in the second, it was still one of the best games of the year. Penrith are the benchmark of the NRL right now and there's no shame in being beaten by the best.

Stocks down: Another brutal injury for a team that really can't take a trick right now. Simi Sasagi has been THE success story of the NRL season so far and Canberra's best player, but didn't play the second half of this one thanks to an AC joint issue. Just brutal stuff, but at least they have a bye next week.

- Matt Bungard

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: The Bulldogs started well and looked more organised in attack with Sean O'Sullivan at halfback, at least when he was given the ball at first receiver. A tough sin bin call against Jacob Preston just before halftime saw the momentum turn the Dolphins way.

Stocks down: The Dogs lost Matt Burton to illness before the game, allowing a change many had been calling for, a genuine halfback in Sean O'Sullivan to step in, with Lachlan Galvin moving to five-eighth. Problem is, the Bulldogs game plan doesn't include classic halfback positional play. O'Sullivan only touched the ball a couple of times in each set, with Jaemen Salmon, Lachlan Galvin and a cast of thousands getting in the way. Their ability to score points certainly didn't improve, only managing 12 for the third straight week.

- Darren Arthur

Jamayne Isaako of the Dolphins scores one of his three tries against the Bulldogs. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks

Stocks up: In a well-beaten side, Jesse Colquhoun continues to be a bright spot. He very nearly got the opening try if not for some superb cover defending from Jye Gray, and carried the ball really well in a second half where the Sharks couldn't get anything going until the final few minutes.

Stocks down: A brutal loss for Cronulla; coming off a half-century win at home, against a Souths team without all of those aforementioned big names should have been a great chance to really kickstart what's been an inconsistent season. Instead, it was a first half filled with ill-discipline backed up by a second where they couldn't move the ball at all. The yardage sets were still there before the interval, at least, but even that dried up when the weight of possession and the scoreline finally caught up with them.

- Matt Bungard

Dolphins

Stocks up: The Dolphins weathered the early Bulldogs storm, before pulling away to completely dominate the second half. Their halves Isaiya Katoa and Kodi Nikorima create plenty of opportunities and the rest of their highly talented backline cash in. Storm-bound winger Jamayne Isaako picked up a hat trick in the convincing victory.

Stocks down: The Dolphins' discipline was awful early, going to 1-6 down in the penalty count after kicking out on the full following a Bulldogs penalty goal almost 20 minutes into the game. From that point however the tide and the whistle turned, with the Dolphins enjoying their share of possession, territory and the resulting momentum.

- Darren Arthur

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: This was better than the scoreline probably suggests. The Titans defended bravely early, Chris Randall gave them the first try, Keano Kini had some big moments, and debutant Zane Harrison showed flashes with the ball.

Stocks down: But, the issue was sustaining it. They were right in the fight at 10-6 at halftime, then couldn't go with the Roosters once the tempo lifted, with a couple of missed chances and late errors turning a competitive game into a 28-12 loss.

- Isaac Issa

Manly Sea Eagles

Stocks up: Manly look well and truly alive under Kieran Foran. Joey Walsh played well beyond his years, Luke Brooks had one of his best games for the club, and the Sea Eagles controlled the night with energy, speed and confidence in a 32-4 win.

Stocks down: The sour note was Siosiua Taukeiaho's serious leg injury, which took some shine off an otherwise dominant night.

- Isaac Issa

Jake Trbojevic celebrated his 250th game with a win over the Broncos. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: A win! It's been a while but parts of the Storm looked back to their best. Harry Grant was a handful out of dummy half all afternoon, Jahrome Hughes' support play was on full display, and Cameron Munster had his best game of the season. Great stuff.

Stocks down: It wasn't all good news for the Storm with Sua Faalogo, who has been their best player this season, going off just before the half hour mark after a head clash with his teammate Hughes. It was later revealed to be a broken cheekbone, which is manageable, but we'll see if he plays next week.

- Matt Bungard

Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: This was Newcastle at their most fun. Greg Marzhew was unstoppable with five tries, Kalyn Ponga looked sharp and involved everywhere, and their outside backs feasted once the Dragons started cracking on the edges. It was the kind of performance that reminds you how dangerous this team can be when their attack gets rolling.

Stocks down: Not much to be too harsh about, though they did ease off slightly after halftime and leaked two tries when the contest was already well and truly done.

- Isaac Issa

Greg Marzhew of the Knights crosses for one of his five tries against the Dragons. Izhar Khan/Getty Images

New Zealand Warriors

BYE

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North Queensland Cowboys

Stocks up: The Cowboys' attack remains amongst the competition's sharpest. Two Origin halves combining with Scott Drinkwater and a host of difficult edge runners and speedy outside backs. They are a very difficult team to contain and only seem to beat themselves through errors.

Stocks down: The Cowboys were their own worse enemy throughout the game. Simple mistakes deep in their own half followed by the mandatory wave of "six again" calls saw them help the Eels stay in the game, when they really should have wrapped it up several times. Tom Dearden's injury will keep him out of football right through the Origin period.

- Darren Arthur