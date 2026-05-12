NRL Magic Round: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

Open Extended Reactions

It's Magic Round, the weekend where the entire NRL, apart from the Raiders, heads to Brisbane to battle it out on the hallowed turf of Suncorp Stadium. It all starts on Friday night when the inconsistent Sharks take on the struggling Bulldogs and finishes up on Sunday night when the top of the table Panthers meet the bottom of the table Dragons.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, May 15

Suncorp Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Billy Burns 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Riley Jones 22. Niwhai Puru

- Enter your NRL Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jonathan Sua 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Samuel Hughes 16. Harry Hayes 17. Alekolasimi Jones 19. Jethro Rinakama 20. Lipoi Hopoi 21. Josh Curran 22. Sean O'Sullivan 23. Jed Reardon

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Sharks were ordinary last week against the Rabbitohs and coach Craig Fitzgibbon let them have both barrels. Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo on the other hand blamed the referee for a sixth loss from their last seven games. Who know which two teams will turn up to open Magic Round, both are capable of winning this game at their best, it's a matter of whether either team remembers what their best looks like.

Tip: Sharks by 10

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.52 (-5.5 $1.83) Bulldogs $2.50 (+5.5 $1.95)

GET YOUR NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Suncorp Stadium, 8:05pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Campbell Graham 5. Edward Kosi 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Keaon Koloamatangi 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Sean Keppie 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray 14. Matthew Dufty 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Tevita Tatola 17. Adam Elliott 18. Jayden Sullivan 19. Latrell Siegwalt 20. Moala Graham-Taufa 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Peter Mamouzelos

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Max Plath 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Ray Stone 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Felise Kaufusi 18. Oryn Keeley 19. Brad Schneider 20. Trai Fuller 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Kurt Donoghoe

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Rabbitohs proved they could win without Latrell Mitchell when they gave the inconsistent Sharks a flogging last week. The Dolphins battled early against the Bulldogs, before swimming away with a convincing victory. This game could go either way, with the Rabbitohs performing really well, but the Dolphins capable of beating anyone on their day.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 8

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $2 (+1.5 $1.88) Dolphins $1.80 (-1.5 $1.88)

Saturday, May 16

Suncorp Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Heath Mason 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Patrick Herbert 4. Taylan May 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jock Madden 8. Terrell May 9. Latu Fainu 10. Fonua Pole 11. Sione Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal 14. Tristan Hope 15. Mavrik Geyer 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Royce Hunt 18. Ethan Roberts 19. Jeral Skelton 20. Charlie Murray

Sea Eagles: 1. Clayton Faulalo 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Ethan Bullemor 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Nathan Brown 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Jackson Shereb 18. Blake Wilson 19. Joey Walsh 20. Josh Feledy 21. Simione Laiafi 22. Aaron Schoupp

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Tigers started well last week against the Sharks, before forgetting how to play in the second half. The Sea Eagles were gifted the first try against the Broncos, before outplaying them for the rest of the night. This will be a huge test of the Tigers' finals credentials, and until Apisai Koroisau returns from suspension, I wont be tipping them to beat a team going as well as the Sea Eagles are.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 12

PointsBet odds: Tigers $3.60 (+10.5 $1.95) Sea Eagles $1.28 (-10.5 $1.83)

Manly halfback Jamal Fogarty. Matt King/Getty Images

Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Cody Ramsey 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Connor Watson 14. Egan Butcher 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Fetalaiga Pauga 19. Reece Foley 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Taylor Losalu 22. Junior Tupou

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Zac Laybutt 6. Liam Sutton 7. Jake Clifford 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Heilum Luki 12. Sam McIntyre 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Xavier Kerrisk 15. Griffin Neame 16. Robert Derby 17. Coen Hess 18. Wiremu Greig 19. Ethan King 20. Viliami Vailea 21. Mason Kira 22. Mason Barber

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Roosters had a battle early last week with the Titans, before putting their foot down after the break. The Cowboys really should have wrapped up a victory over the Eels, but kept shooting themselves in the foot with handling errors and soft defence. If they give the Roosters as many opportunities in this, the scoreboard could get ugly.

Tip: Roosters by 20

PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.24 (-13.5 $1.83) Cowboys $4 (+13.5 $1.95)