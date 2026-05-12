NRL Magic Round: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

It's Magic Round, the weekend where the entire NRL, apart from the Raiders, heads to Brisbane to battle it out on the hallowed turf of Suncorp Stadium. It all starts on Friday night when the inconsistent Sharks take on the struggling Bulldogs and finishes up on Sunday night when the top of the table Panthers meet the bottom of the table Dragons.
Good luck with your tips.
Friday, May 15
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
Suncorp Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Billy Burns 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Riley Jones 22. Niwhai Puru
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Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jonathan Sua 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Samuel Hughes 16. Harry Hayes 17. Alekolasimi Jones 19. Jethro Rinakama 20. Lipoi Hopoi 21. Josh Curran 22. Sean O'Sullivan 23. Jed Reardon
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Sharks were ordinary last week against the Rabbitohs and coach Craig Fitzgibbon let them have both barrels. Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo on the other hand blamed the referee for a sixth loss from their last seven games. Who know which two teams will turn up to open Magic Round, both are capable of winning this game at their best, it's a matter of whether either team remembers what their best looks like.
Tip: Sharks by 10
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.52 (-5.5 $1.83) Bulldogs $2.50 (+5.5 $1.95)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Dolphins
Suncorp Stadium, 8:05pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Campbell Graham 5. Edward Kosi 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Keaon Koloamatangi 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Sean Keppie 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray 14. Matthew Dufty 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Tevita Tatola 17. Adam Elliott 18. Jayden Sullivan 19. Latrell Siegwalt 20. Moala Graham-Taufa 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Peter Mamouzelos
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Max Plath 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Ray Stone 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Felise Kaufusi 18. Oryn Keeley 19. Brad Schneider 20. Trai Fuller 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Kurt Donoghoe
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Rabbitohs proved they could win without Latrell Mitchell when they gave the inconsistent Sharks a flogging last week. The Dolphins battled early against the Bulldogs, before swimming away with a convincing victory. This game could go either way, with the Rabbitohs performing really well, but the Dolphins capable of beating anyone on their day.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 8
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $2 (+1.5 $1.88) Dolphins $1.80 (-1.5 $1.88)
Saturday, May 16
Wests Tigers vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Suncorp Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Heath Mason 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Patrick Herbert 4. Taylan May 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jock Madden 8. Terrell May 9. Latu Fainu 10. Fonua Pole 11. Sione Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal 14. Tristan Hope 15. Mavrik Geyer 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Royce Hunt 18. Ethan Roberts 19. Jeral Skelton 20. Charlie Murray
Sea Eagles: 1. Clayton Faulalo 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Ethan Bullemor 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Nathan Brown 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Jackson Shereb 18. Blake Wilson 19. Joey Walsh 20. Josh Feledy 21. Simione Laiafi 22. Aaron Schoupp
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Tigers started well last week against the Sharks, before forgetting how to play in the second half. The Sea Eagles were gifted the first try against the Broncos, before outplaying them for the rest of the night. This will be a huge test of the Tigers' finals credentials, and until Apisai Koroisau returns from suspension, I wont be tipping them to beat a team going as well as the Sea Eagles are.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 12
PointsBet odds: Tigers $3.60 (+10.5 $1.95) Sea Eagles $1.28 (-10.5 $1.83)
Sydney Roosters vs. North Queensland Cowboys
Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Cody Ramsey 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Connor Watson 14. Egan Butcher 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Fetalaiga Pauga 19. Reece Foley 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Taylor Losalu 22. Junior Tupou
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Zac Laybutt 6. Liam Sutton 7. Jake Clifford 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Heilum Luki 12. Sam McIntyre 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Xavier Kerrisk 15. Griffin Neame 16. Robert Derby 17. Coen Hess 18. Wiremu Greig 19. Ethan King 20. Viliami Vailea 21. Mason Kira 22. Mason Barber
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Roosters had a battle early last week with the Titans, before putting their foot down after the break. The Cowboys really should have wrapped up a victory over the Eels, but kept shooting themselves in the foot with handling errors and soft defence. If they give the Roosters as many opportunities in this, the scoreboard could get ugly.
Tip: Roosters by 20
PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.24 (-13.5 $1.83) Cowboys $4 (+13.5 $1.95)
Parramatta Eels vs. Melbourne Storm
Suncorp Stadium, 7:45pm (AEST)
Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Luca Moretti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Jack Williams 13. Jack de Belin 14. Dylan Walker 15. Saxon Pryke 16. Toni Mataele 17. Charlie Guymer 18. Apa Twidle 19. Teancum Brown 20. Harrison Edwards 21. Araz Nanva 22. Jonah Pezet
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Moses Leo 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Trent Loiero 14. Trent Toelau 15. Cooper Clarke 16. Davvy Moale 17. Joe Chan 18. Stanley Huen 19. Preston Conn 20. Josiah Pahulu 21. Manaia Waitere 22. Angus Hinchey
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Eels continue to punch above their weight division, considering their injury list, and would have taken a lot of confidence from a fighting victory over the Cowboys last week. The Storm appeared to awake from their seven-game slumber, playing some of their best football of the year in soundly beating the Tigers. If the Storm are really back, then they should win this one.
Tip: Storm by 6
PointsBet odds: Eels $2.70 (+7.5 $1.95) Storm $1.45 (-7.5 $1.83)
Sunday, May 17
Gold Coast Titans vs. Newcastle Knights
Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jenson Taumoepeau 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Cooper Bai 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Klese Haas 16. Josh Patston 17. Arama Hau 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Luke Sommerton 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Adam Christensen 22. Bodhi Sharpley
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker 14. Sandon Smith 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Cody Hopwood 18. Harrison Graham 19. Fletcher Hunt 20. Francis Manuleleua 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. James Schiller
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Titans continue to put up a fight early in games, before the opposition work them out and run away with the victory. The Knights have been a revelation this season and are coming together nicely with their superstars back from injury. One again the Titans will put up a fight, but the Knights should prove to be too good.
Tip: Knights by 18
PointsBet odds: Titans $3.45 (+10.5 $1.88) Knights $1.30 (-10.5 $1.88)
New Zealand Warriors vs. Brisbane Broncos
Suncorp Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Leka Halasima 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Jackson Ford 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Jacob Laban 18. Tanner Stowers-Smith 20. Te Maire Martin 21. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 22. Luke Hanson 23. Makaia Tafua
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Jesse Arthars 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Phillip Coates 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Preston Riki 9. Cory Paix 10. Xavier Willison 11. Jaiyden Hunt 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Va'a Semu 17. Aublix Tawha 18. Hayze Perham 19. Josh Rogers 20. Thomas Duffy 21. Luke Gale 22. Kane Bradley
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Warriors enjoyed a break last week, while the Broncos started poorly against the Sea Eagles and were even worse in the second half. The Broncos will be keen to perform well at the big party they are hosting, and you can never be sure about the Warriors maintaining their intensity through a weekend off. This is a tough one to pick, but the Warriors on recent form should grab the two competition points.
Tip: Warriors by 8
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.70 (-2.5 $1.83) Broncos $2.15 (+2.5 $1.95)
Penrith Panthers vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Suncorp Stadium, 6:25pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Luke Garner 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Cogger 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Izack Tago 18. Billy Phillips 19. Billy Scott 20. Jack Cole 21. Sione Fonua 22. Luron Patea
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Luciano Leilua 15. Emre Guler 16. Josh Kerr 17. Blake Lawrie 18. Tyrell Sloan 19. Lyhkan King-Togia 20. Hayden Buchanan 21. Hame Sele 22. Haele Finau
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Panthers continued their reign at the top of the NRL ladder with a hard-fought victory over the Raiders last week, while the Dragons remained anchored to the bottom, yet to open their account. It would be nice for Dragons' fans to think that their team could at least put up a fight against the Panthers, but considering the ruthlessness of Penrith, it might only serve to keep the margin under 40 points.
Tip: Panthers by 30
PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.03 (-26.5 $1.88) Dragons $11 (+26.5 $1.88)
BYE:
Raiders
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.