NRL Round 11 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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The NRL season has reached Magic Round, with plenty of exciting games lined up for the festival of rugby league at Suncorp Stadium.

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Penrith Panthers vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, Suncorp Stadium, Sunday May 17, 6:25pm (AEST)

This might be the cheapest shot in this column's inauspicious history, but when the ladder-topping Panthers face the spoon-favourite Dragons, that has to be the definition of a sure thing.

The Panthers faced a real test last week against the Raiders and managed to come through with the two competition points. They are now preparing themselves for the Origin period, where they'll hope to maintain momentum despite losing several players. They certainly wont let this full-strength opportunity against the Dragons pass them by.

The Dragons have recalled much-maligned halfback Kyle Flanagan to their starting side, as they continue their winless season, despite having replaced their coach. Interim coach Dean Young is feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders as each week without a win must cast serious doubts on whether he is the man to extinguish this dumpster fire.

This weekend they will do well not to be completely embarrassed by the Panthers.

Round 11 sure thing: Panthers

Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards celebrate another Panthers' victory. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Parramatta Eels vs. Melbourne Storm, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday May 16, 7:45pm (AEST)