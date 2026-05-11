NRL midweek mail R11: Thompson's O'Brien reveal amid Bulldogs' slump

The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition as clubs prepare for Round 11.

Return of the King

Max King was seen in contact training at Belmore today, and there's a strong belief he could feature for the Bulldogs in their Magic Round clash against the Sharks.

Leo Thompson admitted King was a big reason why he signed with Canterbury.

"Signing to the Dogs, [Max King] was a big reason why I decided to sign," he admitted.

He also revealed King "wasn't far off" making his return.

The one-two punch of Thompson and King is something fans are yet to witness, but is expected to be a lethal combination once they suit up together.

Thompson's O'Brien insight

Leo Thompson has revealed that Adam O'Brien, who was his head coach at the Newcastle Knights in 2025 and his Canterbury's current attack coach, had very little to do with the wooden spooner's offensive strategies last year.

"Our attacking coach handled our attack, [O'Brien] didn't really have much of a say on our attack at the Knights," he admitted.

While many fans have ridiculed Canterbury's decision to sign the coach of the worst attacking side last season to steer their offence in 2026, Thompson has said this is the first time he's ever really "experienced" O'Brien's structures from that side of things.

Fittest team in the comp?

Harry Hayes has brushed off the notion that the Bulldogs have gone down a notch since last year, particularly on the fitness side of things.

"I believe we are [still the fittest team in the NRL]," Hayes declared.

"The game's different [and] it's a lot faster, but we can be the fittest team and we can work hard."

He also admitted that there are positions to be played for this week.

"There [are] boys that are in [NSW] Cup that are all trying to get in that [NRL] position," he said.

"That makes [the team] go out in training and work harder."