Manly's budding barber Joey Walsh is showing he can cut it in the NRL

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Manly looked set to hit an NRL speedbump when veteran halfback Jamal Fogarty went down with injury earlier this month. Instead, rookie sensation Joey Walsh has helped keep the Sea Eagles rolling.

The 19-year-old has electrified Manly's attack after coming into the side in Round 9, producing two impressive performances in the No. 7 jersey and quickly easing concerns around the club's ability to maintain its strong start under interim coach Kieran Foran.

Now with back-to-back NRL appearances under his belt, Walsh says he's already beginning to settle into first grade.

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"It's been great, getting back-to-back [games] has helped with the nerves," Walsh told ESPN.

The former rugby union prodigy has long been viewed as one of Manly's brightest young prospects, though his background in the 15-man code has continued to fuel speculation around a potential switch back to rugby.

For now, however, Walsh says his focus remains firmly on rugby league.

"At the moment I'm really just enjoying coming to league, [I'm] still definitely getting used to the code," Walsh said when asked about the prospect of returning to rugby union.

"I'm contracted at Manly this year and next year, after that I'll let my manager sort it out."

Walsh said his second full season in league has made the transition significantly easier, adding that he now feels "a lot more comfortable" in the system.

The young halfback has carried lofty expectations for some time, particularly after former captain Daly Cherry-Evans announced he would depart the club at the end of 2025.

While Fogarty's arrival has eased some of the pressure surrounding Manly's long-term halves future, Walsh credited the club environment for helping him stay level-headed amid growing hype.

"Everyone's really good here at the club," Walsh said. "We've got mind coaches who help [to deal with external noise]."

Away from football, Walsh has also found balance through a handful of hobbies that help take his mind off the game.

Joey Walsh is finding his feet at NRL level, but says he will happily return to NSW Cup once Jamal Fogarty is fit Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

"Outside of footy, I cut hair a couple times a week," he shared. "Golf [also] takes up a fair bit of my time."

Walsh has already worked alongside some of the game's premier playmakers, with Cherry-Evans, Fogarty and Luke Brooks all helping shape his development as a young half.

"I had DCE last year, which was unreal," Walsh said.

"This year it's been Jamal [Fogarty], and [Luke Brooks] the last couple of years."

Foran has also played a major role in Walsh's rise, with the youngster revealing he's been encouraged to trust his instincts and play naturally.

"Foz and also all the boys just told me to go out there and play your game," Walsh said. "I know the boys will back me; if I make an error, we'll D it up."

Despite his impressive start to life in first grade, Walsh insists he'll have no issue returning to NSW Cup once Fogarty is fit to return.

"It's sweet, just means I go back to Cup and keep getting more reps there," he said casually.