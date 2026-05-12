Latrell Mitchell named to return just in time for NSW

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Latrell Mitchell has been named to return from his back injury just in time to figure in NSW's State of Origin plans.

The in-form centre is back in South Sydney's starting team for the Magic Round clash against the Dolphins, the Rabbitohs' last game before teams are picked for Origin I.

Mitchell had been expected to miss between one and two weeks with his lower back issue, but the 28-year-old has a history of long recovery times in recent years.

Latrell Mitchell in action for the Rabbitohs. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

His return after one week is welcome news for Blues coach Laurie Daley, who is already contending without Liam Martin, Payne Haas and Tom Trbojevic.

Try-scoring ace Alex Johnston drops out of Souths' team with a knee injury and is replaced on a wing by Bayleigh Bentley-Hape.

Liam Sutton will become the fourth man in as many weeks to make his NRL debut as a starting half when North Queensland faces the Sydney Roosters.

The 23-year-old five-eighth comes in for injured Cowboys co-captain Tom Dearden, with Todd Payten resisting the urge to move Jaxon Purdue out of the centres.

After an impressive few weeks, in-form Ronald Volkman will keep prized recruit Jonah Pezet out of the halves for Parramatta's clash with Melbourne.

Pezet is in the reserves after serving the one-game suspension he incurred making his return from injury in NSW Cup.

The NRL's longest active streak of consecutive games will end at 139 as Blayke Brailey prepares to miss Cronulla's meeting with Canterbury.

Brailey failed a head injury assessment late in Saturday night's 36-12 loss to South Sydney and will be replaced by Jayden Berrell.

The Sharks hooker and co-captain was feeling alert and well immediately after fulltime on Saturday and was hopeful of having his HIA regraded on appeal this week.

But Cronulla have opted against risking Brailey and did not seek an exemption to play him against the Bulldogs.

Talented winger Ronaldo Mulitalo returns from an anterior cruciate ligament injury for his first game of the season, with centre Jesse Ramien also back for the inconsistent Sharks.

Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo has bumped Josh Curran and Sean O'Sullivan out of his 19-man squad for the match against the Sharks.

Matt Burton returns from illness to displace O'Sullivan, while Max King and Kurt Mann's comebacks from injury have led to changes on the bench.

Elsewhere, St George Illawarra rookie Kade Reed will miss the clash with Penrith and an extended period after that, having undergone surgery on a ruptured tendon in his finger.

The 20-year-old's absence brings Kyle Flanagan back into the halves for his first minutes since father and coach Shane parted ways with the club last month.

Jamal Fogarty has been named to return from his groin injury and replaces teen sensation Joey Walsh as Manly's halfback to face depleted Wests Tigers.

Latu Fainu starts at hooker for the first time in his NRL career after a tough afternoon for Tristan Hope in the Tigers' last-start loss to Melbourne.

Phillip Coates, younger brother of Melbourne flyer Xavier, makes his NRL debut for Brisbane, who have Adam Reynolds back from concussion to face the Warriors.