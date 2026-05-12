Warriors' Metcalf on open market, Tiger pens new deal

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Luke Metcalf is set to hit the NRL's open market after being granted permission to talk to rival clubs for 2027.

The Warriors confirmed on Tuesday that Metcalf, who led last year's Dally M race up until a knee injury cut short his 2025 campaign, is free to look for a new home.

"We will not make any further comment on this matter until a further update is provided by Luke and or his management," said Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

Metcalf only signed a new deal last October but has fallen down the pecking order and has only played two games this season due to a hamstring complaint.

Luke Metcalf of the Warriors makes a break against the Cowboys. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Warriors (7-2) have found joy with a halves pairing of Tanah Boyd and Chanel Harris-Tavita to start the season and sit second heading into Sunday's Magic Round clash with Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Wests Tigers have kept another player out of the clutches of the PNG Chiefs, locking down winger Sunia Turuva until the end of 2030.

Fijian international Turuva was originally off contract at the end of 2027, making him a potential target for the Chiefs who will enter the NRL in 2028.

Turuva has a close bond with Tigers co-captain Jarome Luai, who was unveiled as the Port Moresby-based franchise's first signing late last month.

But Turuva will not follow his former Penrith premiership-winning teammate to Papua New Guinea, penning a three-year extension.

"Tito brings so much to our team. He's a huge character that adds so much energy to everything we do," Tigers coach Benji Marshall said in a statement.

"He's got a great work ethic and is a big driver of our standards.

"Tito is a leader within our group, not just through his voice but through his professionalism, competitiveness and team-first mentality.

"I'm really pleased to have Tito with us for the next four seasons. He's growing as a player and we think his best is still to come.

Turuva's retention follows news Terrell May, Taylan May and fullback Jahream Bula have all re-committed to the Tigers since Luai's move to PNG.

The Chiefs have signed Luai and Alex Johnston to date and have also registered an interest in Connor Watson.

Sydney Roosters utility Watson has been given permission to explore his options for next season.