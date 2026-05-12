Veteran Ben Hunt reveals immediate NRL future

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Ben Hunt's passion for the game is still as strong as it was when he debuted which is why he is closing in on a one-year contract extension with Brisbane.

"It's pretty close," the 36-year-old utility said.

"We're working through it and hoping to probably have it done in the next couple of weeks."

With 364 NRL games under his belt, Hunt is a chance of joining Cameron Smith as the only player to notch 400 premiership games.

"I'm really excited. I love this club and I'm very grateful that they're gonna give me the opportunity to go around for another year," Hunt said.

Broncos players Ben Hunt and Jordan Riki celebrate. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"I definitely feel like I've still got plenty to give, so I'm glad we could work something out.

"I'm just taking it year by year at the moment."

While the Broncos have Parramatta playmaker Jonah Pezet on the way in 2027 and young gun Tom Duffy showing he is a long-term NRL half, Hunt's ability to play five-eighth, half and hooker makes him a valued asset.

With the new NRL rules regarding the six-man bench, the times suit him.

"It's like the old backup quarterback on the bench," he grinned.

"I'm still just really enjoying my footy. I know I just got back from an injury, but outside of that the rest of my body's feeling good and I still feel like I can contribute.

"I love being in this arena. I love coming to training every day and being around the team.

"While that drive's still there and I feel like I can contribute I want to go on."

The Broncos play the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday after consecutive losses.

Hunt, who returned from a knee injury at halfback in the heavy loss to Manly, will revert to a bench role with captain Adam Reynolds back this week from a concussion absence.

"Reyno coming back's only a boost for our team," Hunt said.

"Any player we can get back at the moment is good for us, so getting the skipper back in there to lead us around will be good.

"I can fall back into a bit of a utility role and get put in wherever."