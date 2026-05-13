Roosters veteran ready for Origin after knee 'scare'

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Angus Crichton says playing for NSW would be especially meaningful in 2026, insisting there is no chance a recent injury scare would stand in his way of a State of Origin berth.

The Sydney Roosters second-rower was originally expected to miss a handful of games - and possibly the Origin series opener - after leaving the round-nine defeat of Brisbane with a medial cruciate ligament injury.

Angus Crichton of the Sydney Roosters. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Instead, Crichton bounced immediately back for last week's win over Gold Coast and has been listed in Trent Robinson's team for the Magic Round clash against North Queensland.

Crichton has been unrestricted in his movement at training and passed a fitness test in the days after the win over the Broncos.

He said the pain from his injury now amounted to nothing more than regular mid-season soreness.

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"It was a bit of a scare, I just had a little bit of a stretch in that MCL and a bit of bone bruising," Crichton said at the launch of this weekend's Beer Footy Food Festival at North Sydney Oval.

"I had to get off it for a couple of days but the physios were really good.

"It's pretty much sweet. It's a little bit sore but it's nothing new. At this time of year, you've always got niggles everywhere."

Incumbent second-rower Crichton is a leading contender to start for the Blues in the May 27 series opener, with Canberra's Hudson Young the other clear option for the left edge spot.

The most recent NSW player to win the Wally Lewis Medal, Crichton said he would "for sure" be fit and available for inclusion in the team announcement after round 11.

"(But) they still haven't picked the team yet. I've still got to keep grinding and making sure that I'm stacking together as many good games as I can," he said.

"Your jersey is always earned, it's never yours."

Given he will hop to his boyhood code of rugby union for 2027, Crichton appears unlikely to play in the NRL, or be eligible for Origin, after this year.

He turns 31 in February and is believed to be interested in a move to international rugby at the conclusion of his two-year deal with Super Rugby Pacific's NSW Waratahs.

The Roosters veteran has resolved to cherish a Blue jersey more than ever if selected in Laurie Daley's team for the series opener.

"You do savour the feeling a little bit more," he said.

"These little moments hold a little bit more weight, knowing that it's probably going to be the last time you do it, especially the relationships and the people you do it alongside.

"I'm just trying to take it all in and really enjoy the moment as much as I can."