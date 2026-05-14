It's Blue heaven as NSW retain women's Origin shield

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NSW have won the women's State of Origin series with a 14-10 defeat of Queensland in the second match of the best-of-three series.

Back-up Blues winger Teagan Berry came up with the game-winning defensive play in the final 30 seconds of Thursday night's victory at Suncorp Stadium.

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Queensland's Jasmine Peters looked to have levelled the scores reaching out on the right wing, but replays showed Berry had done just enough to push one of her boots into touch.

It was to be the final chance for the Maroons, who have now lost all three women's Origin games played at Suncorp Stadium.

NSW have retained the Origin shield and could become the first team to secure a 3-0 series sweep since the women's Origin series expanded to three games in 2024.

Berry's try-saver came after NSW halfback and player of the match Jesse Southwell had come up with a similarly crucial try-saving tackle on Peters earlier in the second half.

Jesse Southwell starred for the Blues. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The set after receiving medical attention on an apparent neck injury, Southwell bundled Peters into touch up the other end of the field.

Queensland will rue a sloppy start that opened the door for their visitors.

The Maroons were completing at an abysmal 38 per cent when Keeley Nizza crossed from dummy half for the Blues' second try and an 8-0 first-half lead.

Veteran NSW centre Jess Sergis played out a compelling one-one-one battle with her opposite player Rory Owen.

Sergis threw the last pass for Jaime Chapman to score the Blues' first try from a short-side scrum play.

But as Queensland worked their way back into the game, Owen burst over after linking up with fullback Tamika Upton, who was at her busy best all night.

Jada Ferguson gave Queensland their first lead out of dummy half after the Maroons declined the chance to level scores at 8-8 with a penalty goal.

Sergis put the Blues ahead again, dummying to her right and barging through two defenders to score on the fifth tackle.

It proved to be the decisive try of the night.

The third match of the series will be played on the Gold Coast on May 28.