Haumole sets record straight ahead of Origin

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Haumole Olakau'atu is no stranger to media hype, having been under the spotlight since breaking onto the NRL scene in 2019.

His experience has served him well in 2026, with the damaging back rower a key part of the form team in the NRL - the Manly Sea Eagles.

With that success comes expectation, and with State of Origin just around the corner, many are anticipating a NSW Blues recall for Olakau'atu.

Haumole Olakau'atu during the 2024 State of Origin series. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

When asked about if he's hoping to be picked in Laurie Daley's side, the star back-rower was nonchalant in his desire to be chosen.

"It'd be really good [to play for the Blues again]," Olakau'atu conceded.

"We're still [two weeks] away, we've got two more weeks to pour into Manly."

While the 27-year-old was adamant that his main concern at the moment is his role at the Sea Eagles, he admitted that he's "definitely" still hungry to win a Blues spot.

"I'd be lying if I said no [I wasn't hungry for it]", he said.

"It'd be nice to be back in that arena."

Sitting 5th on the ladder, Olakau'atu's Sea Eagles are soaring since their 0-3 start, which the attacking superstar said is a result of their defensive mindset.

"[Kieran Foran] sold to us here and gave us that belief that we can be the best defensive team in the competition," he revealed of his new coach's strategy.

Olakau'atu's defensive brilliance has been undeniable under Foran so far this year, and there's no doubt his 95.4% tackling efficiency will be an eye-popping statistic to Blues coach Laurie Daley when he's finalising his Origin Game I squad.