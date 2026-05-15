Mitchell injured as Dolphins pump poor Rabbitohs

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Latrell Mitchell limped from the field late in the 32-10 win by the Dolphins over South Sydney to rock NSW on the cusp of State of Origin.

The strike Rabbitohs centre entered the Magic Round clash at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night after having a week off with a back injury. He started limping minutes before he was replaced in the 73rd minute.

The Blues will pick their side on Sunday night and Mitchell was a certainty to be picked if fit.

The Dolphins entered the top eight for the first time this season on the back of their third win in a row.

Selwyn Cobbo of the Dolphins is congratulated by team mates after scoring a try against the Rabbitohs. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

It was the best performance by the Dolphins this season and one of the most mature in their history against a bumbling Rabbitohs outfit that made too many errors.

Hooker Max Plath, who also moved into a ball-playing lock role during the match, was brilliant throughout and appears set to make his Queensland debut in State of Origin.

It was a costly win for the Redcliffe-based side with five-eighth Kodi Nikorima failing to return in the second half after suffering a hamstring injury.

Nikorima and halfback Isaiya Katoa combined brilliantly in the opening stanza.

The Dolphins led 20-0 at halftime, the first occasion this season that they had kept an opponent scoreless in the opening half.

Centre Jack Bostock outplayed opposite number Mitchell.

The Dolphins absorbed plenty of Rabbitohs pressure early and hit back at the other end.

The opening try was a testament to the passing skills of halves Nikorima and Katoa before centre Herbie Farnworth just had to put a flying Selwyn Cobbo away.

Plath's show and go from 10m out fooled the Rabbitohs defenders and the pocket rocket put his foot down and surged over under the posts.

Katoa and Nikorima combined again and Farnworth was the beneficiary.

When Bostock crashed past Mitchell in the second half the Dolphins led 24-0.

The Rabbitohs rallied with Mitchell setting up Bayleigh Bentley-Hape and half Ashton Ward setting up Euan Aitken.

Dolphins superstar Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow iced the win with a late try.