Stocks: Wahs on fire, 'Dogs continue miserable run

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Magic Round saw all the clubs, apart from Canberra, meet in Brisbane for the annual festival of football.

The Storm continued their recovery with a good victory over the Eels, the Bulldogs slumped to another awful loss, the Cowboys shocked the Roosters and the Panthers had a tougher than expected battle with the Dragons.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Magic Round.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

ESPN / Getty Images

Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: There were a few isolated moments where Brisbane looked capable of turning momentum, particularly when they generated quick play-the-balls and played direct through the middle.

Stocks down: But outside of that, this was another worrying performance. The Broncos looked flat defensively, struggled badly once New Zealand got on top, and never really found a way to slow the game down. For a side with premiership expectations, conceding 42 points in a game that got away from them so quickly is the type of performance that raises real questions.

- Isaac Issa

Canberra Raiders

BYE

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: There were a few moments where Canterbury threatened to make it uncomfortable, particularly through Stephen Crichton, who again looked like the one player capable of creating something when the game got messy.

Stocks down: But outside of that, this was another rough watch. The Bulldogs were down 24-0 inside the opening 25 minutes, leaked soft tries through the middle and edges, and never really recovered in a 38-16 loss. More worrying than the scoreline is the broader slide - they've now lost five straight, and the confidence that defined their 2025 run suddenly looks completely gone.

- Isaac Issa

Cronulla Sharks

Stocks up: This looked much more like the Cronulla side people expected coming into the season. They played fast, moved the ball confidently and completely overwhelmed Canterbury early, with Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall controlling the tempo while Ronaldo Mulitalo made an immediate impact in his return game. Most importantly, they played with intent again.

Stocks down: The only real frustration is that they still switched off at times defensively and let the Bulldogs find points late, but by then the game was long over.

- Isaac Issa

William Kennedy of the Sharks scores a try against the Bulldogs. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Dolphins

Stocks up: A month ago they were in one of the worst runs of form in the league, but it's been an incredible transformation in the past few weeks. This was probably their best performance of the lot, against a good team that had already beaten them earlier this season.

Stocks down: Not much to be upset about from a footy point of view, but the injury to Kodi Nikorima is a slight dampener on what was a great night.

- Matt Bungard

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: There were patches where Gold Coast looked dangerous, particularly when AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell injected speed around the middle and gave them some momentum with the ball.

Stocks down: Once Newcastle settled into the contest, the Titans just couldn't go with them. Defensive lapses piled up quickly, the edges got exposed repeatedly, and what had been a competitive game turned into a 36-12 loss where the Knights simply looked far more composed and clinical.

- Isaac Issa

Manly Sea Eagles

Stocks up: A very professional performance from Kieran Foran's men, not overplaying their hand or getting too fancy - they played a physical, clinical game and have been a completely different team since that coaching change.

Stocks down: There really aren't many negatives about this team at the moment - they're relatively healthy, playing good football and getting results. There was a couple of late knocks to some backline players, but if you travelled up to Magic Round as a Manly fan this weekend, you can't really have any complaints.

- Matt Bungard

Manly's Haumole Olakau'atu looks to pass the ball against the Tigers. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: The Storm are looking better each week in attack. Their first try of the second half was a classic combination of their spine stars. Harry Grant to Jarome Hughes then a deceptive no-look pass to Cameron Munster who sliced through. After overcoming the initial Eels resistance, the Storm were able to exert their dominance.

Stocks down: The Storm look to be getting back to their best, but are not quite there. Their error rate would still be considered way too high for coach Craig Bellamy. Going into the Origin period, they might not be going well enough to cope without their stars.

- Darren Arthur

Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: This was probably Newcastle's most complete attacking performance of the year. Fletcher Sharpe looked electric, Dominic Young caused chaos out wide, and Kalyn Ponga controlled things beautifully once the game opened up. More than anything, the Knights finally played with confidence and freedom, and the attack flowed because of it.

Stocks down: There still were moments early where they looked a little vulnerable defensively, but unlike previous weeks, they recovered quickly and never let the Titans properly back into the game.

- Isaac Issa

New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: This was seriously impressive from New Zealand. They completely outplayed Brisbane in a 42-12 win, dominating through the middle before their spine and outside backs tore the Broncos apart, once the game opened up. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was everywhere, Wayde Egan controlled the tempo beautifully, and the Warriors looked like a side full of confidence and clarity.

Stocks down: Honestly, there's not much to nitpick from a performance like this, aside from the occasional defensive lapse once the result was already secured.

- Isaac Issa

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North Queensland Cowboys

Stocks up: This was not a game that was won in the way the Cowboys are used to - winning off the back of their defence. This game really showed what this team can be at their best, and if they can turn in consistent defensive performances to match their attack they are a genuine threat.

Stocks down: Despite winning the game they clearly lost the forward battle, and if the Roosters had been a little more clinical the game would have been lost as well.

- Matt Bungard