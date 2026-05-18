Stocks: Wahs on fire, 'Dogs continue miserable run

Magic Round saw all the clubs, apart from Canberra, meet in Brisbane for the annual festival of football.
The Storm continued their recovery with a good victory over the Eels, the Bulldogs slumped to another awful loss, the Cowboys shocked the Roosters and the Panthers had a tougher than expected battle with the Dragons.
Here's whose stocks are up and down after Magic Round.
Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.
Brisbane Broncos
Stocks up: There were a few isolated moments where Brisbane looked capable of turning momentum, particularly when they generated quick play-the-balls and played direct through the middle.
Stocks down: But outside of that, this was another worrying performance. The Broncos looked flat defensively, struggled badly once New Zealand got on top, and never really found a way to slow the game down. For a side with premiership expectations, conceding 42 points in a game that got away from them so quickly is the type of performance that raises real questions.
- Isaac Issa
Canberra Raiders
BYE
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
Stocks up: There were a few moments where Canterbury threatened to make it uncomfortable, particularly through Stephen Crichton, who again looked like the one player capable of creating something when the game got messy.
Stocks down: But outside of that, this was another rough watch. The Bulldogs were down 24-0 inside the opening 25 minutes, leaked soft tries through the middle and edges, and never really recovered in a 38-16 loss. More worrying than the scoreline is the broader slide - they've now lost five straight, and the confidence that defined their 2025 run suddenly looks completely gone.
- Isaac Issa
Cronulla Sharks
Stocks up: This looked much more like the Cronulla side people expected coming into the season. They played fast, moved the ball confidently and completely overwhelmed Canterbury early, with Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall controlling the tempo while Ronaldo Mulitalo made an immediate impact in his return game. Most importantly, they played with intent again.
Stocks down: The only real frustration is that they still switched off at times defensively and let the Bulldogs find points late, but by then the game was long over.
- Isaac Issa
Dolphins
Stocks up: A month ago they were in one of the worst runs of form in the league, but it's been an incredible transformation in the past few weeks. This was probably their best performance of the lot, against a good team that had already beaten them earlier this season.
Stocks down: Not much to be upset about from a footy point of view, but the injury to Kodi Nikorima is a slight dampener on what was a great night.
- Matt Bungard
Gold Coast Titans
Stocks up: There were patches where Gold Coast looked dangerous, particularly when AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell injected speed around the middle and gave them some momentum with the ball.
Stocks down: Once Newcastle settled into the contest, the Titans just couldn't go with them. Defensive lapses piled up quickly, the edges got exposed repeatedly, and what had been a competitive game turned into a 36-12 loss where the Knights simply looked far more composed and clinical.
- Isaac Issa
Manly Sea Eagles
Stocks up: A very professional performance from Kieran Foran's men, not overplaying their hand or getting too fancy - they played a physical, clinical game and have been a completely different team since that coaching change.
Stocks down: There really aren't many negatives about this team at the moment - they're relatively healthy, playing good football and getting results. There was a couple of late knocks to some backline players, but if you travelled up to Magic Round as a Manly fan this weekend, you can't really have any complaints.
- Matt Bungard
Melbourne Storm
Stocks up: The Storm are looking better each week in attack. Their first try of the second half was a classic combination of their spine stars. Harry Grant to Jarome Hughes then a deceptive no-look pass to Cameron Munster who sliced through. After overcoming the initial Eels resistance, the Storm were able to exert their dominance.
Stocks down: The Storm look to be getting back to their best, but are not quite there. Their error rate would still be considered way too high for coach Craig Bellamy. Going into the Origin period, they might not be going well enough to cope without their stars.
- Darren Arthur
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Newcastle Knights
Stocks up: This was probably Newcastle's most complete attacking performance of the year. Fletcher Sharpe looked electric, Dominic Young caused chaos out wide, and Kalyn Ponga controlled things beautifully once the game opened up. More than anything, the Knights finally played with confidence and freedom, and the attack flowed because of it.
Stocks down: There still were moments early where they looked a little vulnerable defensively, but unlike previous weeks, they recovered quickly and never let the Titans properly back into the game.
- Isaac Issa
New Zealand Warriors
Stocks up: This was seriously impressive from New Zealand. They completely outplayed Brisbane in a 42-12 win, dominating through the middle before their spine and outside backs tore the Broncos apart, once the game opened up. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was everywhere, Wayde Egan controlled the tempo beautifully, and the Warriors looked like a side full of confidence and clarity.
Stocks down: Honestly, there's not much to nitpick from a performance like this, aside from the occasional defensive lapse once the result was already secured.
- Isaac Issa
North Queensland Cowboys
Stocks up: This was not a game that was won in the way the Cowboys are used to - winning off the back of their defence. This game really showed what this team can be at their best, and if they can turn in consistent defensive performances to match their attack they are a genuine threat.
Stocks down: Despite winning the game they clearly lost the forward battle, and if the Roosters had been a little more clinical the game would have been lost as well.
- Matt Bungard
Parramatta Eels
Stocks up: The Eels scored the first try of the match and managed to contain the Storm to just 10 first-half points. The game was littered with errors from both teams, with the Eels able to pressure the Storm on several occasions.
Stocks down: For all of Parramatta's defensive resolve, they struggled to hang onto the ball at key moments. Whenever they looked to be pressing the Storm defence, the ball would inevitably hit the turf. In the end they gave the Storm far too many opportunities and Melbourne ran away with it.
- Darren Arthur
Penrith Panthers
Stocks up: The top of the ladder Panthers started the game a little loose, but in sloppy conditions managed to work their way through a first-half arm wrestle. After the break the tussle continued, with the Panthers never really threatened, while coasting in third gear. It was a hard-fought, yet comfortable win, something the Panthers will happily put under their belts heading into the Origin period.
Stocks down: If anything the Panthers may have started the game expecting an easy night. They looked to spread the ball wide early, without really establishing dominance up the middle. The conditions didn't help and they did work it out towards the break and into the second half.
- Darren Arthur
St George Illawarra Dragons
Stocks up: The winless Dragons weren't expected to trouble the Panthers, but started the game with plenty of enthusiasm and determination and almost scored the first try. They managed to keep the Panthers to just 12 first half points, with Damien Cook scoring a try right on halftime that was controversially disallowed. Their try in the second half was arguably the best of the game.
Stocks down: The rain started belting down in the first half and turned the game into a real slog. While this helped keep the Dragons in the contest, it didn't help their handling as they continued their winless season.
- Darren Arthur
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Stocks up: There was very little to like about their performance, but one player who still put in a great showing was Campbell Graham. It's been a couple of years of brutal injury luck for him but he's finally putting together a consistent season, and is arguably in career-best form.
Stocks down: You know it's desperate when Souths are forcing offloads and overplaying their hand - they had no answer for the Dolphins' line speed and defensive decision making and turned in easily their worst showing of the year. On top of that, Latrell Mitchell went off injured with a few minutes to go.
- Matt Bungard
Sydney Roosters
Stocks up: Another great game for Nat Whyte, in what somehow became an arm wrestle that we really didn't expect. Hugo Savala covered a few positions well and they never gave up, but a pretty timid showing all in all.
Stocks down: Errors, errors, errors. The Roosters will have a few games like this every year where they can't get out of their own way and honestly given how poor they were with the ball in hand, they're lucky it was only a six-point loss.
- Matt Bungard
Wests Tigers
Stocks up: A fantastic 80-minute effort from Terrell May was the only real bright spark in another tough afternoon. It's easy to fade into the background when the game is getting away from you, but May fronted up throughout a really torrid game for the Tigers.
Stocks down: Three weeks ago Tigers fans were on cloud nine, but it's been nothing but pain since then. A boatload of injuries have exposed their depth issues, and they've conceded almost 150 points in three back-to-back-to-back losses. They need to turn this around soon.
- Matt Bungard