Cowboys warrior fires Luki's Qld Origin push

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The inspirational resilience through adversity of Reuben Cotter has been a guiding light for North Queensland forward Heilum Luki as he chases a State of Origin debut.

The 25-year-old second-rower continued his outstanding 2026 form in the 18-12 win over Sydney Roosters at Magic Round and is hopeful of being named in the Queensland squad to contest the State of Origin series opener on May 27 in Sydney.

Maroons and Cowboys gun Reuben Cotter missed three consecutive seasons from 2016-2018 due to multiple ACL tears but bounced back to become a representative star.

Luki ruptured an ACL in 2022, did a hamstring, fractured his face and then had ankle surgery.

He 2024 he was in the Maroons squad and earmarked for an Origin debut the following year before an ACL tear at training just before Christmas wiped out his 2025 season.

Heilum Luki crosses for a Cowboys try. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"Reuben Cotter has had his fair share of injuries as well and testament to his hard work that he is one of the best players we have in our league," Luki said.

"He sets a great example and is someone I look up to. I strive to be like him. He is a such a competitor and a perfect Origin player."

Luki said a call from Maroons coach Billy Slater on Sunday night would cap a lifelong dream.

"It would mean the world. I have had a goal to play rep footy for a long time now," he said.

"I had a bit of a taste a couple of years ago when I got called into the squad so if anything, it has just made me hungrier to get back there. If I did get the call I would take it with two hands."

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Cotter was emphatic when asked whether Luki was ready to step up in the Origin cauldron.

"Bloody oath," Cotter said.

"He's been playing some great footy over the past 10 weeks. He keeps working in defence and is a strong ball runner as well. He'd be hard to handle on the edge and hopefully he gets the callup."

Luki said he took a no-nonsense approach to his injury comeback.

"I just took it week-by-week. I got stuck into my rehab and didn't think too much about it," he said.

"It was my second ACL so I knew what to expect. Coming back I was a bit nervous but I made sure I did my job each week and built each week. My goal is to finish the year healthy and play representative footy."