Manly winger Hopoate banned for pushing ref over

Lehi Hopoate has received a one-game ban for pushing referee Grant Atkins during Manly's Magic Round defeat of Wests Tigers.

The Sea Eagles winger pushed Atkins in the back with both hands on a kick chase during the first half of Saturday's 46-18 win and went on report.

If he accepts an early guilty plea to his grade-two contrary conduct charge, Hopoate will miss next week's clash with Gold Coast.

He risks sitting out the following clash with Cronulla by challenging the charge.

Lehi Hopoate of the Sea Eagles celebrates after scoring a try Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The match review committee has taken a tough stance on referee contact in recent years, with Dylan Brown and Jahrome Hughes both receiving their own one-game bans in recent seasons.

Jarome Luai was fined for pushing a touch judge during the 2023 season.

Hopoate's absence is likely to bring Blake Wilson into the backline after the former Bulldog made his club debut at Magic Round.

Wests Tigers centre Patrick Herbert is facing a two-match ban over the head-slam on Hopoate that forced the winger off for a head injury assessment.

Herbert was retroactively placed on report for the head slam but did not serve time in the sin bin.

Hopoate returned to play out the game.

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But comeback kid Herbert will miss clashes with Canterbury and Penrith after the Tigers' round-12 bye if he accepts an early guilty plea.

Another player on the sidelines is unfortunate for the Tigers given Adam Doueihi, Samuela Fainu, Taylan May and Jahream Bula are all out with injury.

The Tigers will at least regain co-captain Api Koroisau from suspension for round 13.

Heamasi Makasini and Starford To'a are the likeliest men to come into the backline for Herbert and May after the bye.