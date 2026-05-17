Walker to be halfback, Walsh left out of Maroons

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Sam Walker has been backed by Billy Slater to guide Queensland from halfback as Dolphins prop Thomas Flegler makes an inspirational return to the State of Origin arena.

The Maroons have stuck solid with 11 players who won the Origin decider last year in the historic 24-12 triumph in Sydney, while naming six debutants in a 20-man squad to contest the Origin series opener, also in Sydney, on May 27.

Sydney Roosters playmaker Walker joins Dolphins pocket rocket Max Plath (lock) and Gold Coast winger Jojo Fifita as the new players in the starting side. Cronulla forward Briton Nikora (No.14 ) and Brisbane No.6 Ezra Mam (No.18) are listed on the six-man bench. Dolphins powerhouse Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is 20th man.

The 23-year-old Walker has proven to be a big-game player through 96 NRL games. The Maroons brains trust are convinced he is ready to unleash his best at halfback after last year's No.7 and player of the Origin series Tom Dearden suffered a syndesmosis injury playing for North Queensland.

"We feel really confident about Sam Walker being the best option to play halfback," Slater said.

"I know how much he loves this state and I can imagine him in the backyard dreaming of playing for Queensland with the No.7 on his back. It gives me chills thinking about it.

"I can't wait to see him in camp. He's an infectious little lad. I know he'll unlock plenty of the players around him."

The omission of Broncos and Australia fullback Reece Walsh, below his best in recent weeks, will be a surprise to some but Newcastle talisman Kalyn Ponga has a wonderful pedigree in Origin football at No.1.

"It is difficult but we've all see what Kalyn's done at this level and also his return for the Knights this year," Slater said.

Reece Walsh has been left out of the Queensland squad. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"He's in exceptional form and I feel his best position is fullback. He knows how to play that position and has really nailed it.

"He's in a sweet spot of his career and life."

It is a bitter pill to swallow for Walsh who Slater said "was one of the most influential players in the Queensland team in 2023".

"We know what he's capable of and he knows," Slater said.

"He's got a really good understanding of the things he's focusing on when he plays his best football ... and he's getting there."

Recalled Flegler spent 677 days on the sidelines due to a shoulder nerve issue. His return to action this year was an inspirational story of dedication and commitment in itself.

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To be backed by Slater to again lead the pack as a starting front-rower in Origin footy speaks volumes for the high esteem he is held in. The 26-year-old's firebrand ways and uncompromising mentality up front will be crucial.

Fifita has been one of the Titans' best this season after being switched from wing to centre. He plays both positions with aplomb and will partner recalled Dolphins winger Selwyn Cobbo who has been at his most damaging best in the last month.

Plath has been given a great responsibility at starting lock and also gives Slater contingencies with his versatility.

His stellar display in the 32-10 win over South Sydney on Thursday night as a ball-playing lock after starting at hooker sealed his selection.

QUEENSLAND TEAM: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Robert Toia, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Sam Walker, 8. Thomas Flegler, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11, Reuben Cotter, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Max Plath, 14. Briton Nikora, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Pat Carrigan, 17. Trent Loiero, 18. Ezra Mam, 19. Gehamat Shibasaki, 20. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.