NRL Round 12: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The NRL season moves into the State of Origin period, where tipping becomes trickier. Lots of byes mean you don't have as many games to get right, but there are still plenty of quality players missing from the teams that are playing.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, May 21

GIO Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Sebastian Kris 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Daine Laurie 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Ata Mariota 12. Zac Hosking 13. Jayden Brailey 14. Owen Pattie 15. Jordan Uta 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Jed Stuart 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Jake Clydsdale 20. Coby Black 21. Vena Patuki-Case 22. Ethan Alaia

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Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Brad Schneider 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Felise Kaufusi 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Ray Stone 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Oryn Keeley 18. Brian Pouniu 19. Lewis Symonds 20. John Fineanganofo 21. LJ Nonu 22. Patrick Kailahi

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Raiders had last week off, while the Dolphins smashed the Rabbitohs. Both teams lose players to Origin, the Raiders two, while the Dolphins lose five. At home against a weakened Dolphins side, I think the Raiders might just win this one.

Tip: Raiders by 4

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.95 (+1.5 $1.83) Dolphins $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95)

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Friday, May 22

Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Enari Tuala 5. Jonathan Sua 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Jack Underhill 17. Alekolasimi Jones 19. Jethro Rinakama 20. Marcelo Montoya 21. Josh Curran 22. Sean O'Sullivan 23. Jed Reardon

Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Moses Leo 6. Keagan Russell-Smith 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Trent Toelau 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Cooper Clarke 14. Gabriel Satrick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Davvy Moale 17. Stanley Huen 18. Joe Chan 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Jack Hetherington 21. Josiah Pahulu 22. Preston Conn

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Bulldogs continued their season from hell against the Sharks last week. Coach Cameron Ciraldo continues to ask the same players to play the same way and it is just not working. The Storm have started to hit their straps, but of course will be stripped of their best two players for this one. Jahrome Hughes will still be there leading the Storm, while the Bulldogs will still have too many players having a turn at first receiver.

Tip: Storm by 6

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.77 (-1.5 $1.83) Storm $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)

The Bulldogs players look dejected after losing their Round 8 game to the Brisbane Broncos. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Saturday, May 23

St George Venues Jubilee Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Jaydn Su'A 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Luciano Leilua 15. Emre Guler 16. Josh Kerr 17. Blake Lawrie 18. Tyrell Sloan 19. Lyhkan King-Togia 20. Hayden Buchanan 21. Hame Sele 22. Tyler Peckham-Harris

Warriors: . Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 18. Luke Hanson 20. Marata Niukore 21. Kayliss Fatialofa 22. Makaia Tafua 23. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: State of Origin has traditionally been the time for the Warriors to cash in on their lack of involvement. The way they have been playing this year, they haven't needed to play weakened opposition. Which is good, because the Dragons aren't contributing to Origin this year either. The Dragons put up a good performance despite losing to the Panthers last week, while the Warriors cruised past the Broncos. This should be one-way traffic.

Tip: Warriors by 22

PointsBet odds: Dragons $4.40 (+13.5 $1.95) Warriors $1.20 (-13.5 $1.83)