NRL midweek mail R12: Why Loz backed Teddy; Olakau'atu 'demanded' selection

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition ahead of State of Origin Game I and Round 12 of the NRL.

Crichton clear, but unsure what side he'll play

NSW Blues centre Stephen Crichton has passed his medical ahead of Origin camp, after struggling with an AC joint injury over his last few games with the Bulldogs.

"Everything's done, I'm all good," Crichton said. "This is probably the best it's felt now. There's no worries there."

He revealed that he's been quite restricted during Canterbury's preparations in the past few weeks, but believes it's all behind him now.

"I couldn't do contact [training] ever since doing it," he said of his injury. "So no contact in training, so no reps in that sense.

"Last week was probably my first time in and around the boys tackling again with no needle, just pad."

Crichton admitted he'll likely needle up before Origin I "just in case."

While he has played both left and right centre for the Bulldogs in 2026, Crichton meanwhile revealed he was unsure where he would line up for the Blues.

"I don't know yet," he admitted when asked where he expects to be playing come game day.

"I've done a lot of reps. I started on the left side at the start for the Dogs and then moved back to the right."

While Crichton's place on the field remains unknown at this stage, Blues teammate Hudson Young is stoked to have earned the left edge role for NSW.

"[Laurie Daley] told me that I was starting on the left edge and something I've wanted to do for a long time," Young admitted.

"Last year I had a bit of a different role coming off the bench and playing in the middle... so playing left back row is something that I wanted to do and I've got the opportunity now, and it's one that I'm really forward to."

Victor the Inflictor

Victor Radley enters the Origin arena for the first time, and it seems he's been given free rein to let loose against the Maroons in Game I.

"I think it's the same with the Roosters," he said of his mentality heading into next Wednesday's clash.

"I don't think Robbo ever tries to hamstring me -- he wants me to be myself and my aggressive self. So nothing changes for me."

The fire brewing inside Radley seems to also be aflame in Addin Fonua-Blake, who will also be making his Blues debut.

"I don't want to get in a war with words... but I know if I was playing against [our forward pack] I'd have a bit of fear in me," AFB said of the Blues big men.

Matt King/Getty Images

Coffee catch-up to Blues call-up

Addin Fonua-Blake has revealed that he caught up with Blues coach Laurie Daley earlier in the season to discuss Origin and his potential debut in the 2026 season, which only motivated the star prop further.

"We met up and had a coffee," he revealed.

"He [asked] me what are my desires for the year, I told him I'm trying to make the Origin team. He [asked] what it means to me, I told him it means the world."

He added that his chat with Daley at a coffee shop in the Shire pushed him to work harder to start the year, resulting in a Blues call-up just a couple of months later.

No Latrell, but clean bill of health for Blues otherwise

Laurie Daley says he expects the entire Blues squad to pass their medicals at midday on Monday, with no players carrying any significant injuries outside of a few niggles.

"My understanding of it is that they all will be good," Daley said.

"There's a few little bumps and bruises, but that'll be assessed at lunchtime,

"I'm expecting them all to be there by the end of the day."

Inside the big Blues calls

James Tedesco has won the race to reclaim his No. 1 Blues jersey, beating out Dylan Edwards to reclaim the jersey he held a mortgage on for so many years.

Laurie Daley declared that his decision to insert 'Teddy' over Edwards had little to do with the latter's form, and more to do with the Roosters skipper's dynamic play style.

"Dylan and Teddy play different football," Daley noted.

"Teddy's more dynamic [while] Dylan gets through a mountain of work.

"We just feel like the spine with Teddy, the connection he's got with Robson, [and] Moses and Cleary on either side, it just gives us a few more opportunities to create a few more points."

James Tedesco is back in the Blues' Origin side after starring for the Roosters this season Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

He also explained the reasoning behind why he overlooked Jackson Ford, Jacob Preston, and Angus Crichton, admitting he prioritised mobility when selecting his side.

"They were they were really close," he said.

"But Hudson [Young] has been arguably the best back-rower, and I think Haumole [Olakau'atu] over the last six weeks has just been demanding selection.

"We needed someone that could play on an edge, if required, and Jackson's probably the guy that just plays through the middle."

Short wingers? No problem

One concern discussed amongst fans is the lack of height between Laurie Daley's wingers -- Tolu Koula and Brian To'o.

Despite that, Daley isn't worried.

"Brian's the best winner in the game, so I don't think height's got anything to do with it," Daley declared.

"Tolu has played fullback, he's good under a high ball, so if they want to kick, they can kick.

"We've seen it before, nothing will phase our guys."