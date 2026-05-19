NRL Round 12 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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The NRL season has reached the State of Origin period, with plenty of byes and key players missing. It makes tipping easier and yet tougher at the same time.

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

St George Illawarra Dragons vs. New Zealand Warriors, Kogarah Stadium, Saturday May 23, 5:30pm (AEST)

I hate to pick on the poor Dragons, but they face a red-hot Warriors side this week. Neither team has lost any players to Origin duty, but the Warriors did lose Tanah Boyd to an ACL last week. They have handed the vacant No. 7 jersey to experienced half Te Maire Martin.

The Dragons did put in a lot of effort last week on their way to losing to the Panthers. They will be keen to step up again at home to the Warriors, but New Zealand is going way too well at the moment.

It should go down as another gallant loss to the Dragons.

Round 12 sure thing: Warriors

Warriors half Tanah Boyd suffered an ACL injury early in the Magic Round clash with Brisbane. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

North Queensland Cowboys vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Sunday May 24, 4:05pm (AEST)

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The Cowboys once again looked the goods during their Magic Round upset victory over the Roosters. They have a habit of being just about unbeatable when everything clicks, but struggle to reproduce that form every week.

The Rabbitohs lost to the Dolphins in what was an awful performance, something they are very capable of producing from time to time. They will be missing Latrell Mitchell (injury) and Cameron Murray (Origin) for this game, while the Cowboys will be without Reuben Cotter (Origin).

This game would be almost impossible to tip at the best of times, as these two teams are very unpredictable. Throw in a couple of missing Origin players, and a few that feel they should have been selected and it becomes a nightmare. I have thrown the coin into the air and it has taken a home town bounce to land Cowboys side up.

Toss of the coin game winner: Cowboys

The roughie

Canberra Raiders vs. Dolphins, GIO Stadium, Thursday May 21, 7:50pm (AEST)

The Raiders start this game as the outsiders in the betting markets, with the Dolphins looking particularly sharp of late. Last week the Green Machine stayed at home while the rest of the league went to Brisbane for Magic Round, where the Dolphins turned on the magic to smash the Rabbitohs.

The Dolphins will be missing five players including Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Thomas Flegler, while the Raiders will be missing Hudson Young and Ethan Strange.

While the Raiders are hardly roughies for this, they are the underdogs and with the Dolphins hit harder by Origin duty, I think Canberra should win this at home.

Round 12 roughie: Raiders

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 12.