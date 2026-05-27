State of Origin I live blog: NSW vs. Queensland

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Here we go again, the battle for state rugby league supremacy. The Blues at home on a miserable night desperate to wrestle back the title from the shield-hoarding Maroons. Will we witness the triumphant return to State of Origin of fullback James Tedesco? Or will Queensland's Kalyn Ponga stamp himself as the most dominant fullback and lead his side to victory?

And what of the halves? Two seasoned veterans of the arena in Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster joined by debutantes Ethan Strange and Sam Walker. Which pair will come out on top in the slippery conditions?

New South Wales host Queensland to kick off the 2026 State of Origin series and we'll be covering all the action live.