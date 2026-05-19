Warriors star misses clash with new Dragons side

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Luke Metcalf has been left out of the Warriors line-up to face his next club St George Illawarra despite a season-ending injury to halfback Tanah Boyd.

Metcalf appeared an obvious inclusion for Saturday's clash but due to his contract turmoil won't make the trip to Kogarah, with Te Maire Martin wearing the No.7 jersey.

Martin played a starring role after replacing Boyd in the Warriors' big Magic Round win over Brisbane.

Prompted by Boyd's recent contract extension, Metcalf signed to join the Dragons from next year on a three-year deal, but hasn't played or trained while he sorted his future.

Luke Metcalf of the Warriors makes a break against the Cowboys. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

While overlooking him this week, coach Andrew Webster said he expected Metcalf to see out the season and be available for selection when he returned to full training.

In other changes for the second-placed Warriors against the winless Dragons, Jackson Ford and Jacob Laban replace Origin-bound Mitch Barnett and Kurt Capewell.

Canberra and the Dolphins are both missing key men to representative duty for their Thursday night match.

At Canberra, ex-Panther Daine Laurie takes over as five-eighth from Ethan Strange while Ata Mariota comes in for Hudson Young.

The Raiders have named Zac Hosking to replace barnstorming Simi Sasagi in the second row.

With four Maroons out of their line-up, the Dolphins have turned to fullback Trai Fuller, winger Tevita Naufahu, prop Francis Molo and hooker Jeremy Marshall-King to cover their loss.

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Bradley Scheider is the new five-eighth with injury ruling out Kodi Nikorima.

Tackling Canterbury on Friday night, Melbourne have called on Trent Toelau and young playmaker Keegan Russell-Smith to replace Harry Grant and Cameron Munster, while Cooper Clarke has shifted to lock to cover for Trent Loiero, who is also in camp with Queensland.

Jacob Kiraz returns on the Bulldogs' wing after four games out with a knee injury, with Enari Tuala moving to cover for NSW Origin centre Stephen Crichton.

Manly have been forced into changes through representative selection and suspension for their Saturday night home clash with Gold Coast, with Josh Feledy replacing centre Tolu Koula (NSW) and Blake Wilson in for suspended winger Lehi Hopoate.

Jackson Shereb will start in the back row in place of Blues weapon Haumole Olakau'atu.

The Titans will use Klese Haas at prop and Jaylan de Groot in the centres with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Jojo Fifita away with the Maroons.

Another Queenslander, Reuben Cotter, has a ready-made replacement in Jason Taumalolo as North Queensland prepares for South Sydney on Sunday.

The Rabbitohs will be without star injured duo Latrell Mitchell and Campbell Graham, with tryscoring winger Alex Johnston making a timely return among a raft of changes.

Tallis Duncan will partner Latrell Siegwalt in the centres while winger Talanoa Penitani makes his NRL debut.

Adam Elliott starts in the back row with Cameron Murray away with the Blues.