Storm expecting physical encounter with Bulldogs

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Melbourne prop Josh King is well aware how desperate Canterbury will be in their NRL clash on Friday night because his side were in the same ugly position just two games ago.

The Storm head to Accor Stadium to face the Bulldogs, who are feeling the heat after five straight losses.

Both teams have eight points, although Melbourne are ahead in 13th spot with a superior points differential after ending their own seven game losing streak with wins over Parramatta and Wests Tigers.

While the Bulldogs have only chalked up three wins, King said they'd proven themselves capable by inflicting ladder leader Penrith's only loss of the season.

"We're in the same sort of situation a little bit," King told AAP.

Cooper Clarke of the Storm. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"They're a really quality side ... struggling in a few areas of the game, and I'm sure they've been working on different things and trying to figure it out as well.

"If they can get it all to click, they're a tough team to go up against.

"I'm expecting a really competitive game and for them to come out firing. They're quite a physical team, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Melbourne will be without three stars in hooker Harry Grant, five-eighth Cameron Munster, and lock Trent Loiero, who are absent on Queensland Origin duty.

Canterbury will be without their captain, NSW centre Stephen Crichton.

King said the mood at Storm headquarters was upbeat following their first successive wins since the season's opening two rounds, with the team learning how to play their best football with the current rules and their roster.

"It's nice getting back in the winner's circle a little bit," the 30-year-old said.

"In the overall season, we're still not going too great with the start of the year we had, but I think certainly two wins on the trot gives a little bit of belief, especially to some of those younger guys who probably haven't experienced much winning.

"We've changed a few things in the last couple of weeks, and I guess shifted our focus to a few different areas, and I think that's really worked for us and been really helpful.

"There's been a growing period there and understanding, the rules aren't too different but the game's certainly changed."