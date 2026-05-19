Maroons debutant Fifita has star union dad to thank

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Jojo Fifita has credited his father Pila for turning his back on a rugby union contract with the Melbourne Rebels and choosing league instead.

It has proved to be the turning point in his journey as he readies to make his Queensland debut in State of Origin.

"I was with the juniors with the Reds and I was going to sign with the Melbourne Rebels," new Maroons winger Fifita said.

"The rugby union bloke told me to go with league."

The "rugby union bloke" was no ordinary rugby player.

Gold Coast Titans' Jojo Fifita [c] celebrates with teammates after scoring a try in his side's Round 15 NRL clash with Wests Tigers in Sydney, June 15, 2024 Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Pila Fifita played for Tonga at the 2003 Rugby World Cup and for Saracens, North Otago, Fukuoka Sanix Blues and also in France.

Son Jojo is a former student of The Southport School (TSS), which produced dual code international Mat Rogers.

In the Queensland Reds system in his late teens, Fifita said he had an opportunity to pursue his Wallabies dream. Pila had other ideas.

"He was the opposite and was the one telling me to sign the league contract," Fifita grinned.

"He played a little bit of (league) when he was younger and loved the challenge. He knew I would love the challenge as well.

"It was a tough decision at first. I wasn't sure if I was making the right choice after growing up in union.

"Looking back now it was probably the best decision I have made. I am forever grateful to the Titans for picking me up and putting that faith in me."

Fifita, a powerhouse for the Gold Coast Titans, has eclectic tastes and looked up to Sonny Bill Williams, Dan Carter and Richie McCaw, all All Blacks.

He is a true internationalist.

"It was either Tonga or the Wallabies I was going for. I wanted to be a Wallaby but all my heroes were All Blacks," he chuckled.

"That was my main goal when I was younger because dad was a rugby union player and played at the World Cup for Tonga.

"Our family travelled a bit when I was younger. Dad played in New Zealand, France and Japan. I lived in Japan for five years and spent most of my childhood there."

His birth name is Sosefo but "Jojo" came about when he was in kindergarten in France.

"People couldn't read my name or spell out Sosefo so a friend called me Jojo and I told my family. It stuck," he said.

"The only time I am called Sosefo is when I am in trouble with my parents."

Fifita was at his home with his partner on Sunday night when "the phone started buzzing" courtesy of Maroons coach Billy Slater.

"It was an 04 number and we both just stopped and stared at the phone for a couple of seconds and went, 'is this it?'

"We ended up answering it and he said, 'it's Billy mate'. That's when it all hit me at the moment. It was the best feeling to hear his voice."

While he was playing rugby union the thought of being an Origin representative wasn't in Fifita's wildest imagination until one key moment.

"After my first league game after school, Origin was my main goal," he said.

"My hero in league was probably Greg Inglis, just how much of a weapon he was when he played and a leader."

Fifita will not doubt himself when he runs out in the Origin series opener on May 27 in Sydney.