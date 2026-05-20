New Blues: What the NSW Origin debutants are feeling ahead of Game I

There are few better moments in Australian sport than when a young athlete earns their State of Origin debut.
The opportunity to play for one's state is sacred in Australian rugby league, which is exactly why Laurie Daley's decision to blood six new Blues sent shockwaves throughout the NRL.
Victor Radley, Tolutau Koula, Blayke Brailey, Ethan Strange, Addin Fonua-Blake and Casey McLean are all on NSW's teamsheet for Origin I, and it's clear that each is planning an ambush on Queensland next Wednesday night.
Headlining the Blues' host of newbies is Sydney Roosters firewire Victor Radley, whose sheer excitement to throw on the sky blue jumper was palpable within the first hour of wearing it.
"I just said, 'f---ing oath, let's go'," Radley revealed to ESPN of his initial reaction to being selected for NSW.
"I've never been one to half-ass anything, so for me, I'll go all in."
Many fans will be expecting 'Victor the Inflictor' on Wednesday night, a nickname Radley wears proudly.
"It's a good laugh, came up with it when I was playing with the Coogee Wombats when I was 16 years old," he shared.
"It attaches to real good memories of me as a young kid."
Radley said Blues fans should expect that side of him come game day, saying "nothing changes" from the fiery force that plays for the Roosters.
When the eligibility rules changed before the 2026 season, which allowed Tier 1 Nation representatives to feature in State of Origin, many fans were anticipating new faces in the arena.
While Radley said the rule change had little effect on his mindset prior to his selection, the same can't be said for fellow debutant and one-Test former Kiwi, Addin Fonua-Blake.
"The rules changed, and personally I wanted to play this game, and it's a dream come true to get the callup from Loz," the Sharks enforcer shared.
He admitted that his dream of playing Origin began to drift away as the years went on, which only fuelled his desire once he became eligible to play.
"I sort of thought this game had passed me," Fonua-Blake conceded.
"So when the post got put out that the rules were changing, it was something that I was wanting to be a part of... I'm over the moon."
While the NSW callup was a "pinch me moment" and Fonua-Blake was "smiling from ear to ear," he said that he has no regrets following his sole appearance for the Kiwis that resulted in 10 years of Origin ineligibility.
"Back when I made my decision when I was younger, I backed it," he said.
"I made my decision, and I leant into it."
Fonua-Blake will make his Origin debut alongside fellow Shark Blayke Brailey, who told ESPN on Monday that "it still hadn't really sunk in."
"Even when Laurie gave me the call, it still didn't really sink in until he announced it live and I could see it on my phone, written down, so I'm slowly getting there," Brailey shared.
Brailey, who is captaining the Sharks in 2026, believes he's more ready for a Blues debut than he's ever been, having developed tremendously in the past few seasons with Cronulla.
"The last few years, I was probably a bit shy and a bit to myself, but now I've got the confidence from leading the Sharks... I'm hoping I can bring that to this side," he said.
He admitted that the anticipation of being selected struck more nerves in him than any pre-game jitters, and believes his cool demeanour will serve him well come Origin I.
While most of Daley's debutants have a clear understanding of their role for the Blues heading into camp, one star whose position in this side is shrouded in mystery is young Raiders five-eighth, Ethan Strange.
Strange said he was most excited to soak up knowledge from some of the game's biggest stars, with two expected to mentor the young half throughout camp.
"Look at the halves we've got here with Moses and Cleary - they're both outstanding," Strange said of the Blues' playmakers.
"Obviously they're two great players, and I'm here learning off them."
He went on to say he's "ready to go" wherever Daley wants him in the Blues' clash against QLD, and while he doesn't know if he will debut in Game I, he shared that his mentality is to "prepare like you're playing."