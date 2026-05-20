New Blues: What the NSW Origin debutants are feeling ahead of Game I

Open Extended Reactions

There are few better moments in Australian sport than when a young athlete earns their State of Origin debut.

The opportunity to play for one's state is sacred in Australian rugby league, which is exactly why Laurie Daley's decision to blood six new Blues sent shockwaves throughout the NRL.

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Victor Radley, Tolutau Koula, Blayke Brailey, Ethan Strange, Addin Fonua-Blake and Casey McLean are all on NSW's teamsheet for Origin I, and it's clear that each is planning an ambush on Queensland next Wednesday night.

Headlining the Blues' host of newbies is Sydney Roosters firewire Victor Radley, whose sheer excitement to throw on the sky blue jumper was palpable within the first hour of wearing it.

"I just said, 'f---ing oath, let's go'," Radley revealed to ESPN of his initial reaction to being selected for NSW.

"I've never been one to half-ass anything, so for me, I'll go all in."

Many fans will be expecting 'Victor the Inflictor' on Wednesday night, a nickname Radley wears proudly.

"It's a good laugh, came up with it when I was playing with the Coogee Wombats when I was 16 years old," he shared.