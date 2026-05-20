NSW stick with their guns in quest for Origin history

Open Extended Reactions

NSW are refusing to treat their third women's State of Origin game as a dead rubber, with coach John Strange naming a largely unchanged side for the series finale.

After retaining the Shield with a gritty 14-10 victory against Queensland last Thursday at Suncorp Stadium, the Blues are looking to sweep the Maroons on May 28 on the Gold Coast.

But to do that will require a history-breaking victory, as no senior NSW Origin team - men or women - have claimed a 3-0 series win since 2000.

With that feat looming, Strange also wants to avenge last year's game-three defeat which saw the Blues fall short of a series sweep.

He's named an unchanged starting side from Brisbane's game two, although Cronulla's Quincy Dodd will slot into the reserve's No.18 jersey for Corban Baxter, who will wear No.19.

"The fact that we got it done in two, which we did last year, certainly doesn't make it any easier," Strange said on Wednesday.

"People call them dead rubbers and whatnot, but they certainly aren't dead rubbers, and there's a lot of pride on the line.

"It's incredibly hard (to win 3-0), and we know that through firsthand experience last year, how difficult that is. So we're certainly up for the challenge."

After making a late change in game two by parachuting Olivia Higgins into the starting hooker role and shifting Keeley Nizza to the bench, Strange kept with that decision for Thursday week.

"I thought it was a really good balance. They are different players in that hooker position, and Olivia Higgins' services are great," he said.

"She's a really solid defender, usually gets us off to a really good start in Origin, which you need, and then Keeley brings a different dynamic in her game."

NSW WOMEN'S SQUAD FOR ORIGIN III:

Abbi Church, Jaime Chapman, Jess Sergis, Isabelle Kelly (capt), Jayme Fressard, Jocelyn Kelleher, Jesse Southwell, Millie Elliott, Olivia Higgins, Ellie Johnston, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Meakes, Olivia Kernick, Keeley Nizza, Kennedy Cherrington, Rima Butler, Teagan Berry, Quincy Dodd, Corban Baxter, Hannah Southwell.