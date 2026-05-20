NRL: South Sydney's Jai Arrow retires after MND diagnosis

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South Sydney and former Queensland State of Origin enforcer Jai Arrow will retire from the NRL immediately after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Souths chief executive Blake Solly revealed the devastating diagnosis on Wednesday.

Only 30 years old, Arrow has played 98 games for the Rabbitohs since Bennett lured the classy forward to the club in 2021 after handing the then-20-year-old his first-grade debut at Brisbane a decade ago.

Arrow also had four seasons at Gold Coast following his two-season stint at the Broncos and played 12 games for Queensland between 2018 and 2023.

He helped the Maroons win series in 2020, 2022 and 2023 while also playing in the Rabbitohs' 2021 grand final loss to Penrith.

The father of a one-year-old daughter is hugely respected in NRL circles and won the George Piggins Medal in 2025 as the Rabbitohs' player of the year.

He also won the Bob McCarthy club person of the year award in 2025, the Souths Cares Award for outstanding contributions to the community and The Burrow Appreciation Award in 2024.

Arrow was also a finalist for the NRL's Ken Stephen Medal in 2025 for his work with Souths Cares, Whatability and Vinnies Vans.

While declining to take questions, he bravely fronted Wednesday's press conference in Sydney as Solly read out a statement from Arrow.

"Thank you for the support I've received over what has been an incredibly difficult and uncertain period in my life," it said.

"After extensive medical testing and consultations regarding ongoing symptoms, I have recently received a diagnosis relating to a nerve and neurological condition.

Jai Arrow has been forced into early retirement after a devastating medical diagnosis Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"Further tests, specialist reviews and medical processes are still ongoing, and my doctors are continuing to assess my condition.

"Over recent months, my symptoms have affected different parts of my everyday life.

"On medical advice, I am not currently medically cleared to train or play at the required level, and I will be stepping away from those duties while I focus fully on my health, treatment, and rehabilitation."

Arrow thanked the entire South Sydney club - from fans, staff and teammates including Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker, who were also present for the announcement - for their support.

"Everyone behind the scenes have made an incredibly hard situation much easier to face," the statement continued.

"To my teammates, thank you for treating me exactly the same every single day. Within minutes of walking through the doors, most of you are still making me laugh with the usual banter, and honestly, I wouldn't want it any other way.

"To my family and closest mates, thank you for standing beside me through all of this. I know the road ahead won't be easy, but anyone who knows me knows I'm competitive, stubborn and ready to fight this with everything I've got.

"What I need right now isn't sympathy or sadness. What I need is support, understanding and privacy while my family and I navigate this difficult time.

"This is only part of my story and when the time is right I'll share more."

The rugby league world was also rocked when Western Suburbs, Balmain and North Sydney great Scott Gale died of the debilitating condition at just 39 in 2004.