Hammer on track to nail Origin try record

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If try-scoring whiz Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was a T20 cricketer, his strike-rate would ensure he was the most sought-after batsman at the IPL auction.

The 24-year-old Dolphin, known as "Hammer", has scored 11 tries in 10 Origin matches for Queensland.

To put that in perspective, all-time Origin try record-holder Greg Inglis scored 18 tries in 32 matches.

Tabuai-Fidow's strike-rate of 1.1 tries per match puts him well clear of any other player to have scored more than 10 tries.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow celebrates a try. COLIN MURTY/AFP via Getty Images

That figure is so niche it would equate to a batting strike-rate of 250-plus per 100 balls in T20 cricket, a mark no cricketer has attained.

That is the rare air the dynamic Dolphin roams in ahead of this year's Origin series opener in Sydney on May 27.

The record isn't on his mind, but more tries are.

"I think I can get close, but I haven't really thought about it too much," Tabuai-Fidow said of the record.

"It's obviously something I think that will just happen, and hopefully I can score more tries."

Tabuai-Fidow is one of the first picked for the Maroons because he gives coach Billy Slater elite options in three positions.

In Sydney he will line up at left centre, where he has played most of his games for the Maroons, but Tabuai-Fidow has also played at wing and fullback in Origin and handled it with aplomb.

He was outstanding in last year's decider at No.1, which is his preferred position.

There was plenty of speculation ahead of the team being selected about who would be the custodian.

Reece Walsh missed out, Tabuai-Fidow's name was also in the mix, but the honour fell to Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga, who has been such a dynamo in the role previously.

"I didn't think about it too much," Tabuai-Fidow said.

"I was just hoping to be in the squad to be honest and to get that phone call.

"Billy told me that I'd be in the centres and I was over the moon for that as well."

Tabuai-Fidow is one of five Dolphins in the 20-man squad. Prop Tom Flegler and winger Selwyn Cobbo have earned recalls, while Max Plath will debut at lock.

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki was named as 20th man.

"It's obviously wonderful for the club when you can see all the players that it does produce," Tabuai-Fidow said.