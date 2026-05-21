Depleted Dolphins make history with Raiders win

The Boom Rookies look at the decision to select James Tedesco ahead of Dylan Edwards at fullback for New South Wales. (1:59)

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The Dolphins have shaken off a plethora of star absences to secure a fourth-straight NRL victory for the first time in club history, powering past Canberra 30-22 at GIO Stadium.

Without fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, winger Selwyn Cobbo, prop Thomas Flegler and lock Max Plath because of State of Origin duties, the Dolphins faced an uphill battle to overcome last year's minor premiers on Thursday night.

Star centre Herbie Farnworth (hamstring tightness) and five-eighth Kodi Nikorima (hamstring) also compounded their player shortage, but they looked unfazed as their pulsating attack and solid defence caused havoc for the Raiders.

Ray Stone of the Dolphins heads to the line to score a try. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

However, questions will be asked of the officials after a series of 50/50 calls fell the visitors' way, including most crucially a second-half decision that led to a penalty goal.

Ricky Stuart's side thought they had won the ball back from a big Joe Tapine and Morgan Smithies tackle, but referee Todd Smith later ruled Smithies made "unnecessary contact" with his elbow and the Canberra faithful erupted in boos.

Jamayne Isaako slotted the two points before former Raider Brad Schneider steamrolled over in the 69th minute to seal the Dolphins' first victory in the nation's capital.

Although Canberra were missing five-eighth Ethan Strange and barnstorming second-rower Hudson Young because of Origin, it was their leaky defence and ill-discipline that proved costly.

They were already on the back foot before the game when centre Sebastian Kris injured his calf in the warm-up, before two crucial dropped balls by winger Savelio Tamale led to two first-half tries.

Regardless, captain Tapine was typically inspirational, running for 162 metres while Young's replacement, Ata Mariota made a game-high 43 tackles.

The Raiders scored first when Daine Laurie tore through the Dolphins' defence before handing it off to Jed Stuart, but Tamale dropped Isaiya Katoa's booming kick, and the visitors capitalised through Tevita Naufahu.

Moments later, the Dolphins targeted Tamale again, and Jack Bostock won the aerial contest, but fullback Kaeo Weekes made a desperate try-saving tackle to deny a four-pointer.

Canberra hit back when Ethan Sanders sent up a kick and it took an awkward bounce, then hit the crossbar into Corey Horsburgh's hands for a try.

The visitors responded when Felise Kaufusi handed the ball off to a barnstorming Morgan Knowles before Isaako, and Ray Stone crashed over.

But the Raiders spread left on the verge of halftime, which resulted in Tamale scoring to trail 22-16 at the break.

After Isaako's penalty goal, Canberra found a way through when Zac Hosking pounced on a Laurie grubber in the 65th minute, before Schneider crossed through Canberra's fatigued defence to seal the victory.