The 10 players leading the NRL Rookie of the Year race: Round 12

The Boom Rookies look at the decision to select James Tedesco ahead of Dylan Edwards at fullback for New South Wales. (1:59)

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The Rookie of the Year race is beginning to properly separate into tiers after Rounds 10 and 11.

A few names have now established genuine week-to-week consistency, while others look to climb through increased opportunity and bigger roles during the Origin period. The biggest shift over the past fortnight has come through the middle forwards, with several young pack players now playing meaningful minutes in important systems.

Here's where the race stands heading into Round 12.

1. Cooper Clarke - Storm

- Previously 1

Clarke retains top spot after another strong fortnight in Melbourne's rotation. The Storm rookie continues doing exactly what separates him from much of the field: producing consistently in a high-pressure system.

Melbourne have trusted him with important minutes throughout the last two rounds, and his defensive reliability has become one of the strongest parts of his case. He may not own the flashiest highlights package in the competition, but few rookies are impacting winning as regularly as Clarke right now.

Storm rookie Cooper Clarke dives over for a try. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

2. Cooper Bai - Titans

- Previously 2

Bai remains firmly in the top tier after another productive two-week stretch for the Titans. His impact through the middle continues jumping off the screen, particularly with his aggression carrying the football and ability to generate momentum quickly.

Gold Coast have increasingly leaned on him during key periods of games, and his role now looks completely secure. The gap between Bai and the top spot is narrowing.

Cooper Bai of the Titans runs the ball. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

3. Ethan Sanders - Raiders

- Previously 3

Sanders continues looking increasingly comfortable steering Canberra around the park. The rookie halfback has handled the pressure of leading a competitive side remarkably well for a first-year playmaker, and his composure remains one of the defining traits of his campaign.

Importantly, he hasn't faded after his fast start - he's sustained his presence in the race deep into the season.

Ethan Sanders of the Raiders runs the ball. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

4. Billy Phillips - Panthers

- Previously 4

Phillips continues earning trust in one of the competition's toughest systems for young middles to crack, and that matters heavily in this race.

His defensive consistency and effort areas remain strong, but missing Round 11 allowed others around him to produce slightly bigger moments across the past fortnight.

Billy Phillips of the Panthers runs the ball. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

5. Jonathan Sua - Bulldogs

- Previously 10

Sua continues trending upward after cementing his role in Canterbury's backline. The Bulldogs rookie has consistently provided strong yardage carries coming out of trouble, while his confidence with the football appears to be growing weekly.

Importantly, he no longer looks like a player simply filling a spot, he's beginning to genuinely belong at NRL level.

Jonathan Sua of the Bulldogs catches a high ball. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

6. Sialetili Faeamani - Titans

- Previously 5

Faeamani remains one of the most naturally dangerous attacking rookies in the competition. The Titans outside back can generate strong yardage and tackle breaks, though injuries and inconsistency across the past fortnight have kept him out and slowed his momentum.

Still, his upside remains enormous, and a big month could quickly push him back into the top five.

Sialetili Faeamani of the Titans scores a try against the Eels. Matt King/Getty Images

7. Oliver Pascoe - Titans

- Previously 10

The rookie hooker started in Round 10 and backed it up again in Round 11, with Gold Coast clearly rewarding his energy and creativity around the ruck. Against the Roosters, he handled 80 minutes at dummy-half and produced 62 tackles and more than 80 running metres, before following it up with a try and try assist against Newcastle a week later.

What strengthens Pascoe's case is that he no longer looks like a short-term spark player off the bench, he's beginning to genuinely shape the Titans' attack through the middle.

Oliver Pascoe of the Titans celebrates victory over the Dragons. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

8. Heamasi Makasini - Tigers

- Previously 7

Makasini's ranking takes a slight hit after not playing NRL for a few weeks. The talent remains undeniable, but the past month highlighted the challenge young outside backs face maintaining consistency at NRL level.

Internally, the Tigers still view him as a major long-term piece, and the flashes remain elite - but others have built stronger overall résumés to this point.

Heamasi Makasini of the Tigers scores in the corner against the Panthers. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

9. Francis Manuleleua - Knights

- Previously 6

Manuleleua slips slightly after falling out of Newcastle's side across the past fortnight, though the long-term upside remains obvious. Earlier in the season, the young forward showed genuine explosiveness through the middle and quickly caught attention with his energy and leg speed.

The challenge now becomes forcing his way back into a consistent role as the Knights regain troops and settle their rotation.

Francis Manuleleua of the Knights makes a break against the Roosters. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

10. Setu Tu - Dragons

- Previously 8

Setu Tu hangs onto a place in the rankings after continuing to show positive attacking signs despite the Dragons' inconsistency. His instincts around the tryline remain evident, and he continues looking increasingly settled physically at NRL level.

Team form has made it difficult for him to generate major award momentum, but individually, the progression is still there.

Setu Tu of the Dragons scores a try against the Bulldogs. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Just missed

Jensen Taumoepeau, Cody Hopwood.