'Take it personally': Blues to grant Staggs free rein

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Laurie Daley loves the way Kotoni Staggs plays and will give the recalled NSW centre the license to lead the Blues' aggression against Queensland in the State of Origin series opener.

In his first Origin appearance in four years, Staggs has been named to start at centre in game one next Wednesday at Accor Stadium.

In a sign of how much Daley believes in Staggs, the Blues coach picked the Brisbane star without a lead-in game.

Staggs has not played since the start of the month after serving a two-game suspension for dropping his elbow onto the face of Hugo Savala in the Broncos' round-nine loss to the Sydney Roosters.

But Daley had no qualms in tasking Staggs with filling the void left by injured Blues star Latrell Mitchell, urging the 27-year-old Broncos centre to bring the same intensity that has made him one of the NRL's most-feared centres.

Kotoni Staggs of the Broncos in action. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

"He (Staggs) sets a standard with his aggression and goes after it and for us that'll be a key piece," Daley told AAP.

"I want him to play like he does for Brisbane, I want him to lead that physicality and aggression.

"You always look at Kotoni and when he's in that mood he's playing well, so you want him to bring that with him."

Staggs feared his chance of a Blues recall was done when he was suspended by the NRL.

But the laidback Broncos star has promised to live up to Daley's expectations after being brought in from the cold by the Blues coach.

"I'm a competitor, and I love to win and I take it personally too," Staggs said.

"Whoever's in front of me, I want to be better than them.

"When you're not in game mode it's just chill and when you cross that white line, it's game time.

"It does change in the way you think it's always about me being personal to whoever's in front of me and just doing my job and what's best for the team."

Staggs felt he sold himself short in his Origin debut four years ago.

The centre struggled with a shoulder injury in the series-opening defeat under Brad Fittler in 2022 and has not pulled on the Blues jersey since.

"If I look back to when I first got selected in the team, I think I was still young, still learning the game a bit, and still learning who I was as a person," Staggs said.

"I think now I've grown into a leader at the club, at the Broncos, and a leader outside of that club as well.

"I've been playing good footy and that's what I put it down to as well, turning up and being consistent every week, and leading with my actions on the field, and I'm proud of where I am now.

"I'm not trying to go out there and solve it all on my own ... it's about playing my part in the team and leading with my aggression."