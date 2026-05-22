'No pressure': Ponga in Maroons sweet spot

The Boom Rookies look at the decision to select James Tedesco ahead of Dylan Edwards at fullback for New South Wales. (1:59)

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Kalyn Ponga has glided into Queensland camp in the sweet spot of his career and confident he can shine at fullback.

It was coach Billy Slater who used the "sweet spot" reference to explain why Ponga had got the nod ahead of Australian custodian Reece Walsh for the State of Origin series opener on May 27 in Sydney.

The 28-year-old's Origin career has been interrupted by injury at crucial times. He made his debut in 2018 but has only played 10 times for the Maroons.

In 2022, the only time he played all Origin matches in the series, Ponga was man of the match in the decider.

This year he started the season on fire for Newcastle, got injured, then came back in sensational form.

In camp and while attending to media duties, Ponga appears to be in a great headspace.

Kalyn Ponga runs at the Blues defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

When asked about Slater's "sweet spot" comment, Ponga's response was poignant.

"I'm just older and I understand myself and what it takes to prepare for games," he said.

"I care a lot more about my footy.

"As you get older you start to appreciate everything a lot more, time starts to run out a little bit, you value things a lot more, so I think all those things probably add up and come together.

"Obviously as a fullback, I want to be in my position, so for Billy to have that faith in me it means a lot."

Beating Brisbane fullback Walsh to the coveted No.1 role for Queensland is no mean feat, but also a just reward.

"I'm pretty confident in my footy for sure," Ponga said.

"Doing my job at the Knights, making sure that we win games ... so Billy obviously sees the same thing in me.

"He's got faith in me and so do I."

Ponga and Walsh are close and the Knights magician does not feel like he is under the pump to hold his spot.

"I don't think it's pressure. I think being selected, you earn the jersey," Ponga said.

"I've got a lot of respect for Reece and that's probably why I won't touch on that topic too much, but I mean I'm here to do my job.

"I know the footy that I can play."

Ponga is an unflappable character at times but he also values the Maroons jersey deeply. Coming into camp each time is a privilege he does not take for granted.

"You get nervous still," he said.

"I get nervous coming in here ... and excited. Being around other players and other ex-players, there's just a lot of quality people in these camps that you can learn from on and off the field.

"The beauty of having the nine-day camp is you spend so much time together which is a special part about it for sure.

"I remember when I was young, just trying to soak up everything ... and I still am."

Ponga grew up in Queensland but was born in New Zealand. He will be able to represent the Kiwis in the World Cup if selected after changes to the eligibility rules.

"A lot of who I am has been in Queensland and then obviously my culture is the Kiwis, but I represent both," he said.

"I didn't think that that opportunity would arise, but I'm grateful that I can take it."