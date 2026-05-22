Atkinson debunks Dragons halfback 'narrative'

The Boom Rookies look at the decision to select James Tedesco ahead of Dylan Edwards at fullback for New South Wales. (1:59)

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Daniel Atkinson has hit out at the "narrative" that has surrounded his first season at St George Illawarra, insisting he never signed for the Dragons with the ambition of being the team's halfback.

Landing from Cronulla over the off-season, Atkinson began the year in the No.7 jersey before being moved to five-eighth.

The Queenslander is yet to taste victory through the bottom-placed Saints' (0-10) winless start to the season.

The focus on Atkinson's suitability to play as a game-managing half has only amplified in recent weeks with the emergence of local junior Kade Reed and the Dragons signing Luke Metcalf for 2027.

Daniel Atkinson of the Dragons. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Warriors playmaker Metcalf, 27, will join the Red V on a three-year deal next season but will not feature against his future employers on Saturday when the Dragons host the high-flying Kiwi outfit at Jubilee Oval.

Metcalf has mainly been used as a halfback during his time with the Warriors.

"I think he was leading the Dally Ms (last year), he's an exciting player to watch," Atkinson said.

"He's fast, attacks the game, he's courageous with how he plays and to be honest, it's exciting.

"There's a narrative there that I came here to be a halfback - I came here to be in the halves and to play my game, which is running, kicking and tackling well.

"To be honest, that's all I'm thinking about is how I can benefit this team at the moment."

Atkinson will partner Kyle Flanagan after the Dragons showed encouraging signs in last week's loss to Penrith.

The 25-year-old Atkinson has mainly been used as a utility at Cronulla and Melbourne but has welcomed the additional scrutiny of being a lead playmaker.

"I've loved it, it's what I signed up for, I'm obviously not loving the circumstances we're in at the moment," he said.

"I've put myself in this in these circumstances and I'm going to face it head on and I want to be one of the ones who get us out of here.

"I'm not going to shy away, I'm not proud of where we are ... we're trying our arses off and to get the tide to turn."

On Flanagan, whose father Shane was sacked as Dragons coach a month ago and won a recall for the Panthers defeat at Magic Round, Atkinson said: "I think his confidence is there, he believes in himself, he's a very resilient player with a strong mindset.

"I think he showed to everyone that he's still here to play."

Meanwhile, halfback Tanah Boyd will be at the Warriors until the end of the 2029 season after signing a contract extension.

Set to undergo surgery next week following a season-ending knee injury, Boyd's new deal prompted Metcalf to join the Dragons in a bid to wear the No.7 jersey.