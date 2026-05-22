Mo no go as Gold Coast celebrate games milestone

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Coach Josh Hannay says he risks the wrath of Moeaki Fotuaika by making their clash with Manly about the prop, who is set to become the most-capped Gold Coast player.

Fotuaika will surpass Mark Minichiello when he runs out for his 174th NRL match on Saturday night, handed the captain's armband with captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui missing through State of Origin duties.

Moeaki Fotuaika of the Titans in action. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

While the Titans have had a special presentation this week for the 26-year-old, Hannay said Fotuaika didn't want the spotlight at 4 Pines Park.

"He's a hard guy, like he just doesn't want it to be about him, and every time you make it about him, he kind of gets the shits," Hannay said on Friday.

"He just wants to get out there and rip and tear, and that's where he's most comfortable, out on the field."

A local junior, Fotuaika made his Gold Coast debut in 2018 and has hardly missed a match since. He has also played for Queensland in 11 Origin matches and represented Tonga 10 times.

"He's a really special sort of character, he's so unassuming, and to get to game 174 this weekend, at the age of 26, just speaks to a level of durability and consistency," Hannay said.

"I've worked with him at Origin over the years and I used to think he was really shy, but it's actually just humility - he just doesn't want to be the centre of attention.

"He's special to this club - the players respect him and they want to do the right thing by him this week."

Manly coach Kieran Foran was a teammate of Fotuaika's at the Titans just nine months ago before retiring and then taking over the reins at the Sea Eagles in March.

While he's plotting the downfall of Gold Coast, who sit 16th on the ladder with Manly fifth, Foran wished Fotuaika well.

"Mo Fotuaika is breaking the all-time most-capped player for the Gold Coast Titans and I couldn't be happier for the bloke," Foran said.

"It's quite unique that I played my final NRL game up there alongside a lot of the guys that our boys are coming up against.

"I've got a fair understanding of those guys' footy games, but at the same time, a lot of them are really unpredictable players - you don't really know what's coming each time they get the footy, so it makes them even harder to defend against and to plan against.

"They're able to come up with special plays at important times of game, so we'll have to be on our guard."