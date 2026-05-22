Bulldogs end losing run with throwback win over Storm

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The flame of Canterbury's NRL season is still flickering after scrapping their way to an 30-20 win over Melbourne.

Friday's result, sealed by a second-half double from winger Jethro Rinakama, snapped a six-game losing run for the Bulldogs whose performances - both with and without the ball - have been heavily criticised.

Despite a nervy first opening 15 minutes at Accor Stadium, where Storm winger Moses Leo scored two tries in quick succession, the ferocious defensive traits of Canterbury's 2025 season look to have returned.

Bulldogs teammates get around Jacob Kiraz after scoring the sealer. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Rookie Jack Underhill belted Alec Macdonald with a contender for hit of the season and Marcelo Montoya hammered Storm fullback Sua Fa'alogo.

In a side missing captain Stephen Crichton and with fullback Conor Tracey a late withdrawal, stand-in fullback Jacob Kiraz and centre Bronson Xerri stood tall and both clocked up more than 200m each.

The running game of five-eighth Matt Burton caused Melbourne all sorts of problems and halves partner Lachlan Galvin recorded three try assists.

The result leaves Canterbury with four wins from 11 games ahead of a clash with Galvin's former club Wests Tigers next week.

Leo got the Storm on the board after three minutes before a Kiraz blunder handed the sevens convert a second.

Lebanese international Kiraz had raced across to stop a Jahrome Hughes kick trickling out for a 40/20 but clawed the ball back in field but right into the path of Leo who raced in to score.

Canterbury hit back when Galvin found centre Enari Tuala with a cutout ball.

But the halfback's good work in attack was undone when prop Josh King cruised past Galvin and over the line to give the visitors a 18-6 halftime lead.

It looked to be too steep a hill for a Dogs side with a spluttering attack to climb.

But Sitili Tupouniua barged over two minutes into the second half and Rinakama followed him after Burton and Nick Meaney had traded penalties.

Burton's penalty goal made it 20-20 with less than 20 minutes to go but Melbourne's inability to hold the ball - they completed at just 50 per cent in the second half - brought Craig Bellamy's men undone.

Rinakama slided in on the left to put Canterbury ahead in the 72nd minute with Kiraz rounding out a successful return with a late barge-over.

The only blight on the night for Ciraldo was the fact Jacob Preston came off in the first half with an arm injury and did not return.