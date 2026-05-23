Faulolo shines in Turbo's boots as Manly win again

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A sparkling performance from stand-in fullback Clayton Faulalo has helped Manly continue their hot form under Keiran Foran with a 12-10 win over the rookie coach's former club Gold Coast.

The Sea Eagles' seventh win of the season on Saturday wasn't as convincing as previous triumphs, with a late try to Titans centre AJ Brimson causing a few palpitations at Four Pines Park as the visitors closed within two points after trailing 12-0 earlier.

But Faulalo shone, setting up his side's first try with a sublime long-range pass to winger Blake Wilson and scoring one himself before adding a line-break and two line-break assists to his night's work.

His leg was caught under a penalised hip-drop tackle by Jaylan De Groot midway through the second half but Faulalo still managed 20 runs for 234 metres.

Taniela Paseka of the Sea Eagles is tackled Jason McCawley/Getty Images

After two try assists in last week's 28-point win over the Wests Tigers, Faulalo's continued input is easing the Sea Eagles' concerns over having star No.1 Tom Trbojevic (hamstring) sit on the sidelines.

All seven wins have come on Foran's watch since taking over from Anthony Siebold following a string of early-season losses.

Foran was himself a Titan just eight months ago, playing his final game in September. But he wouldn't have been in a sentimental mood as the Titans came close late.

The Sea Eagles were missing NSW Origin players Haumole Olakau'atu and Tolu Koula, plus another sparkling outside back in Lehi Hopoate (suspension), making the win more noteworthy.

Replacement players Wilson on the wing, centre Josh Feledy and back rower Jackson Shereb certainly made Foran proud by stepping up and producing just what was needed.

The Titans were also down key personnel with Jojo Fifita and skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleau on Queensland Origin duties.

Considering Manly enjoyed 60 per cent possession in the first half, they did extremely well to contain the Sea Eagles to a slim 4-0 halftime lead.

But it did take the Titans 65 minutes to register points through winger Phillip Sami and they just couldn't get their attack on song when momentum came their way.

The two tries were among the few Titans highlights. Another was prop Moeaki Fotuaika leading the team out onto the field to mark his 174th game for the club.

He now sits on top of the most-capped Titans list, passing 2007 foundation player Mark Minichiello.