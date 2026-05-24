Stocks: The Bulldogs are back, Bunnies are hurting

With State of Origin upon us, we saw the first of the abbreviated rounds. The teams that were required to play weren't all free from Origin absentees and there were a couple of surprise results.

It is hard to determine how much to take out of these results, other than some clubs desperately needed the two points, regardless of how Origin-affected their opponents might have been.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 12.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Getty Images / ESPN

Brisbane Broncos

BYE

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: It was a mixed night in other facets, but in attack, Daine Laurie was very impressive. Every time he steps up to provide cover in the Raiders team that signing looks all the more shrewd, and if they could fix up some other weaknesses across the paddock you could feel very comfortable about him being the first-choice backup for either Kaeo Weekes, or one of the halves, for the rest of the year.

Stocks down: Canberra's edge defence and kick coverage has been pretty bad all year, but it'll be those tries to Morgan Knowles and especially Brad Schneider that will hurt the most, coming right through the middle of the field. It's the one area the Raiders have maintained a lot of strength in what has been a challenging season, but it wasn't a positive on Thursday night.

- Matt Bungard

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: Finally Cameron Ciraldo made some key changes, with Kurt Mann starting at dummy-half and Jaeman Salmon playing largely on the left edge, well away from first receiver. Mann looked a lot busier than Bailey Hayward, causing the defence more concerns, but he was replaced by Hayward in the first half. Bronson Xerri and Matt Burton were stand-outs, as were the new breed of Bulldogs forwards, Jack Underhill and Steve Reardon's son Jed.

Stocks down: Marcelo Montoya's return to the wing was another of Ciraldo's less shrewd changes, with Moses Leo bumping straight through his tackle for the Storm's first try. New fullback Jacob Kiraz scooped a 40/20 attempt back infield to Montoya, who unfortunately wasn't there, for Leo's second try. To add to the stocks down list, Jacob Preston left the field early with a broken forearm.

- Darren Arthur

Bulldogs star Matt Burton makes a break against Melbourne Storm. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks

BYE

Dolphins

Stocks up: I admit I was very skeptical about moving Jack Bostock to the centres, but he's been superb for four weeks in a row now. This was the first game since his return that he didn't cross the white line, but he was still a handful throughout the game and has given this red-hot team a boost.

Stocks down: I have no clue how Kulikefu Finefeuiaki didn't make the Queensland team, but since there's no negatives going on with the Dolphins in terms of their footy at the minute, I'll take a paragraph to pontificate on that. The former Cowboy has been arguably the best backrower in the whole comp this season, had another good game here, and yet wasn't included in the 19-man lineup for Wednesday night. What's doing?

- Matt Bungard

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: Gold Coast at least showed some resilience late. AJ Brimson gave them a spark, and for a brief period it looked like they might steal the game, despite being well below their best for most of the night.

Stocks down: They made life far too hard for themselves. Sixteen errors, poor discipline and a lack of composure in key moments killed momentum repeatedly, and against a Manly side defending confidently, they never really looked settled until it was too late.

- Isaac Issa

Manly Sea Eagles

Stocks up: Manly are starting to look like one of the tougher teams in the competition under Kieran Foran. This wasn't flashy, but it was gritty, disciplined and full of effort, with young fullback Clayton Faulalo stepping up brilliantly again despite all the injuries in the backline. The Sea Eagles just keep finding a way at the moment, even when they're missing stars.

Stocks down: The concern is the injury toll continuing to build, with Ben Trbojevic the latest casualty after a head knock, while the constant reshuffling is eventually going to test their depth.

- Isaac Issa

Sea Eagles fullback Clayton Faulalo runs the ball against the Titans. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: Missing Harry Grant and Cameron Munster the Storm set about dominating the middle of the field through their forwards and outside backs. The Bulldogs had no answer to the hard running and the Storm soon held a healthy 18-6 lead. Sualauvi Faalogo, Jahrome Hughes and Cooper Clarke all had big games in a losing cause.

Stocks down: The bane of their 2026 existence continued to trouble the Storm on Friday night -- errors. Coach Craig Bellamy was steaming as players turned the ball over at the most inconvenient times. Winger William Warbrick had an awful night as the understrength Storm threw away what should have been a match-winning lead against a team that has struggled to score points all year.

- Darren Arthur

Newcastle Knights

BYE

New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: This was another seriously professional performance from New Zealand. Even missing key players, they still looked composed, patient and confident with the ball, with Te Maire Martin continuing to settle nicely into the halves, while Wayde Egan and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad controlled the tempo. The big thing with the Warriors right now is they don't panic, they trust their systems and eventually wear teams down.

Stocks down: If there's a criticism, it's that they probably let the Dragons hang around longer than they should have, particularly during patches where their discipline dipped and they invited pressure back onto themselves.

- Isaac Issa

GET YOUR NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

North Queensland Cowboys

Stocks up: A big one for the Cowboys, they now have more wins than anyone other than the Warriors or Panthers. Jake Clifford had his best game of the year, and the ageless wonder that is Jason Taumalolo was great in both stints again. This team is a world away from what they were in April, and are a genuine threat.

Stocks down: This game should have been out of sight long before it was, and Todd Payten will have plenty to review with his troops in terms of execution. The best example of this was midway through the second half when Tom Chester made a break from deep in his own territory, had two support players with him and only Matt Dufty in the way, and the three of them conspired to muck it all up. If Souths themselves had been a bit sharper, that bombed try could have been a real turning point.

- Matt Bungard