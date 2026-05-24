Drinkwater class key as Cowboys overpower Rabbitohs

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North Queensland leapfrogged South Sydney into sixth position on the NRL ladder after fullback Scott Drinkwater had another influential display in a 30-18 win over the Rabbitohs.

The talented custodian, bound for St George Illawarra next year, set up three crucial first-half tries to put the hosts on the front foot in Townsville.

The Cowboys pack -- superbly led by Jason Taumalolo, Matt Lodge and Thomas Mikaele up front -- were key to the victory.

The Rabbitohs were playing for the first time since the tragic news that forward Jai Arrow was battling motor neurone disease (MND) had become public knowledge.

Both sides were without key players due to State of Origin and injury, but still turned on a highly competitive match.

Drinkwater set up the first try with a deceptively delayed long pass for winger Zac Laybutt to open the scoring.

Debutant Rabbitohs winger Talanoa Penitani, who scored a double and looked a star of the future, had a stellar start to his NRL career to finish a try courtesy of a perfect looping pass by reborn fullback Matt Dufty.

Tom Chester celebrates a try for the Cowboys. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The involvement of veteran playmaker Cody Walker was high and kept the Rabbitohs in it.

Cowboys hooker Reed Mahoney has proven to be an outstanding signing. His 40/20 and support play to score a try from a Drinkwater try after a Jake Clifford intercept stamped his class and enthusiasm.

Another explosive Drinkwater dart and offload sent elusive centre Tom Chester in for an 18-6 lead at the break.

The Cowboys had chances to put the game away early in the second half but failed to land the killer blow.

Rabbitohs half Ashton Ward showed great desperation to latch on to a charged down kick by Drinkwater. He then threw a cutout pass to put Penitani in for his second.

Chester made several try saving tackles to deny Rabbitohs whiz Alex Johnston to show that he is more than just an electric attacker.

Johnston did cross the stripe to score a try in 10 games in a row, the first player to do so since Phil Blake in 1983.

Cowboys second-rower Heilum Luki, who had a try disallowed in the first half, capped a great game with the match-sealing four-pointer to further enhance his Queensland credentials for State of Origin.