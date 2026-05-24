Eels legend joins PNG Chiefs as assistant coach

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The PNG Chiefs have signed assistant coach Luke Burt ahead of their foundation NRL season in 2028.

The Parramatta club legend toured Port Moresby earlier this month before the Chiefs announced his arrival on Sunday morning.

The 44-year-old is the first member of Willie Peters' coaching staff to be unveiled and will commence his role in November next year.

A goal-kicking winger who played 264 NRL games, Burt has held assistant coaching roles with the Eels and Gold Coast since his retirement in 2012.

Luke Burt during his time as a trainer at Parramatta. Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Burt and Craig Hodges were interim co-coaches of the Titans after the club sacked Garth Brennan during the 2019 NRL season.

He joined Queensland Cup side Burleigh the following year and became head coach in 2023, winning the minor premiership in his first season.

Burt guided the Bears to the Queensland Cup premiership last year with a team featuring former NRL players Fletcher Baker and Kurt de Luis.

"He had an exceptional career as a player, but what excites us the most is what he has done as a coach," said Chiefs football boss Michael Chammas.

"He has shown he can develop players and build a winning culture through what he has done at the Burleigh Bears."

Burt's arrival comes after the Chiefs signed four-time premiership winner Jarome Luai as their inaugural recruit for their 2028 foundation season.

The team, bankrolled by taxpayer money from the Australian and PNG governments, has since lured PNG international Alex Johnston.

Sydney Roosters utility Connor Watson has also toured Port Moresby with club powerbrokers as he deliberates his own playing future.