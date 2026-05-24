NRL CEO Andrew Abdo resigns to run Tennis Australia

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has announced his mid-season resignation and is expected to accept a position at Tennis Australia.

Tennis Australia had been on the lookout for a new chief executive after Craig Tiley stepped down in February to become head of the US Tennis Association.

Abdo took charge of the NRL in April 2020 and helped the league navigate the competition's COVID-enforced shutdown and subsequent resumption that May.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Under Abdo's leadership, the NRL has executed its daring plan to open the season with matches in Las Vegas, a deal that runs out after 2027.

The league has also introduced major changes to its rule-book on Abdo's watch, most notably introducing the divisive set-restart rule.

Abdo's resignation means he will not be on hand to oversee the NRL's next broadcast deal nor collective bargaining agreement with the Rugby League Players Association.

Both are due for renewal after the 2027 NRL season.

Prior to replacing Todd Greenberg as chief executive, Abdo had served as the NRL's chief commercial officer from 2013 until 2020.