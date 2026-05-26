NRL Round 13: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season continues around the State of Origin interruption, with an almost full round set to follow Origin I. It always pays to wait until later in the week to see which Origin stars will be backing up for their clubs. The Panthers have named their stars on the bench and will no doubt be very cautious in their management.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, May 29

Ocean Protect Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Niwhai Puru 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Jesse Colquhoun 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Billy Burns 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Oregon Kaufusi 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Riley Jones 23. Mawene Hiroti

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Sea Eagles: 1. Clayton Faulalo 2. Jason Saab 3. Josh Feledy 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Jackson Shereb 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Brandon Wakeham 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Simione Laiafi 18. Blake Wilson 19. Joey Walsh 20. Hugo Hart 21. Haumole Olakau'atu 22. Tolutau Koula

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Sharks had last week off, while the Sea Eagles had a tougher than expected battle to beat the Titans. This is an interesting one, with the Sharks being so inconsistent and the Sea Eagles still riding high on new coach Kieran Foran's shoulders. At home you would expect the Sharks to find some form, but I find it impossible to tip them until they prove they can hold it together for a full 80 minutes in consecutive weeks.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 10

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.95 (+0.5 $1.88) Sea Eagles $1.85 (-0.5 $1.88)

Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Saturday, May 30

McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Fletcher Sharpe 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Sandon Smith 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker 14. Harrison Graham 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Cody Hopwood 18. Thomas Cant 19. Fletcher Hunt 20. Francis Manuleleua 21. James Schiller 22. Elijah Leaumoana 23. Kyle McCarthy

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Joash Papali'i 7. Ronald Volkman 8. Luca Moretti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin 14. Dylan Walker 15. Charlie Guymer 16. Toni Mataele 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Apa Twidle 19. Teancum Brown 20. Sam Tuivaiti 21. Lorenzo Talataina 22. Araz Nanva

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: Both of these teams enjoyed the bye last week, and have been affected by Origin I selections. Kalyn Ponga and Jacob Saifiti will have to back up for the Knights, while the Eels have lost Mitchell Moses to a hamstring injury sustained at Blues training. The Eels have been tenacious, even in defeat, while the Knights continue to impress and I think Newcastle will win this one at home, especially now that Moses will be missing.

Tip: Knights by 8

PointsBet odds: Knights $1.25 (-14.5 $1.88) Eels $3.80 (+14.5 $1.88)

Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

CommBank Stadium, 5:308pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Jeral Skelton 3. Sunia Turuva 4. Heamasi Makasini 5. Faaletino Tavana 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jock Madden 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Sione Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal 14. Latu Fainu 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Royce Hunt 17. Charlie Murray 18. Mavrik Geyer 19. Starford To'a 20. Tristan Hope 21. Ethan Roberts 22. Heath Mason

Bulldogs: 1. Jacob Kiraz 2. Jethro Rinakama 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Enari Tuala 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Kurt Mann 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jaeman Salmon 13. Harry Hayes 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Jed Reardon 16. Jack Underhill 17. Josh Curran 19. Lipoi Hopoi 20. Jonathan Sua 21. Sean O'Sullivan 22. Connor Tracey 23. Stephen Crichton

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Tigers had last weekend off, while the Bulldogs found some form in beating the depleted Storm. The Tigers have lost all the momentum from their early season performances and have drifted outside the Top 8. They will be determined to turn things around against the Bulldogs, who need to continue with the changes and enthusiasm they played with against the Storm.

Tip: Bulldogs by 8

PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.73 (-1.5 $1.77) Bulldogs $2.10 (+1.5 $2)