NRL Round 13: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The NRL season continues around the State of Origin interruption, with an almost full round set to follow Origin I. It always pays to wait until later in the week to see which Origin stars will be backing up for their clubs. The Panthers have named their stars on the bench and will no doubt be very cautious in their management.
Good luck with your tips.
Friday, May 29
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Ocean Protect Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Niwhai Puru 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Jesse Colquhoun 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Billy Burns 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Oregon Kaufusi 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Riley Jones 23. Mawene Hiroti
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Sea Eagles: 1. Clayton Faulalo 2. Jason Saab 3. Josh Feledy 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Jackson Shereb 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Brandon Wakeham 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Simione Laiafi 18. Blake Wilson 19. Joey Walsh 20. Hugo Hart 21. Haumole Olakau'atu 22. Tolutau Koula
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Sharks had last week off, while the Sea Eagles had a tougher than expected battle to beat the Titans. This is an interesting one, with the Sharks being so inconsistent and the Sea Eagles still riding high on new coach Kieran Foran's shoulders. At home you would expect the Sharks to find some form, but I find it impossible to tip them until they prove they can hold it together for a full 80 minutes in consecutive weeks.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 10
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.95 (+0.5 $1.88) Sea Eagles $1.85 (-0.5 $1.88)
Saturday, May 30
Newcastle Knights vs. Parramatta Eels
McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Fletcher Sharpe 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Sandon Smith 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker 14. Harrison Graham 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Cody Hopwood 18. Thomas Cant 19. Fletcher Hunt 20. Francis Manuleleua 21. James Schiller 22. Elijah Leaumoana 23. Kyle McCarthy
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Joash Papali'i 7. Ronald Volkman 8. Luca Moretti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin 14. Dylan Walker 15. Charlie Guymer 16. Toni Mataele 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Apa Twidle 19. Teancum Brown 20. Sam Tuivaiti 21. Lorenzo Talataina 22. Araz Nanva
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: Both of these teams enjoyed the bye last week, and have been affected by Origin I selections. Kalyn Ponga and Jacob Saifiti will have to back up for the Knights, while the Eels have lost Mitchell Moses to a hamstring injury sustained at Blues training. The Eels have been tenacious, even in defeat, while the Knights continue to impress and I think Newcastle will win this one at home, especially now that Moses will be missing.
Tip: Knights by 8
PointsBet odds: Knights $1.25 (-14.5 $1.88) Eels $3.80 (+14.5 $1.88)
Wests Tigers vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
CommBank Stadium, 5:308pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Jeral Skelton 3. Sunia Turuva 4. Heamasi Makasini 5. Faaletino Tavana 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jock Madden 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Sione Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal 14. Latu Fainu 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Royce Hunt 17. Charlie Murray 18. Mavrik Geyer 19. Starford To'a 20. Tristan Hope 21. Ethan Roberts 22. Heath Mason
Bulldogs: 1. Jacob Kiraz 2. Jethro Rinakama 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Enari Tuala 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Kurt Mann 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jaeman Salmon 13. Harry Hayes 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Jed Reardon 16. Jack Underhill 17. Josh Curran 19. Lipoi Hopoi 20. Jonathan Sua 21. Sean O'Sullivan 22. Connor Tracey 23. Stephen Crichton
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Tigers had last weekend off, while the Bulldogs found some form in beating the depleted Storm. The Tigers have lost all the momentum from their early season performances and have drifted outside the Top 8. They will be determined to turn things around against the Bulldogs, who need to continue with the changes and enthusiasm they played with against the Storm.
Tip: Bulldogs by 8
PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.73 (-1.5 $1.77) Bulldogs $2.10 (+1.5 $2)
Melbourne Storm vs. Sydney Roosters
AAMI Park, 7:35pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Moses Leo 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Alec MacDonald 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Trent Loiero 14. Trent Toelau 15. Cooper Clarke 16. Davvy Moale 17. Josiah Pahulu 18. Joe Chan 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Jack Hetherington 21. Angus Hinchey 22. Gabriel Satrick 23. Keagan Russell-smith
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Billy Smith 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Cody Ramsey 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Reece Foley 19. Egan Butcher 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Taylor Losalu 22. Tom Rodwell 23. Rex Bassingthwaighte 24. Junior Tupou
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Storm jumped out to a good lead against the Bulldogs last week, but made too many errors and fell away in he second half. The Roosters enjoyed the break after a shock loss to the Cowboys the week before. Both teams will be desperate to bounce back and this is another game that will be influenced by Origin stars backing up. At full strength the Roosters could be travelling just that little bit better than the Storm.
Tip: Roosters by 4
PointsBet odds: Storm $2.05 (+1.5 $1.88) Roosters $1.77 (-1.5 $1.88)
Sunday, May 31
Brisbane Broncos vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Preston Riki 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Xavier Willison 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Va'a Semu 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Grant Anderson 19. Hayze Perham 20. Thomas Duffy 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Phillip Coates 23. Aublix Tawha 24. Josh Rogers
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Josh Kerr 17. Luciano Leilua 18. Emre Guler 19. Lyhkan King-Togia 20. Tyrell Sloan 21. Isaiah Fagalilo 22. Tyler Peckham-Harris
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Broncos had their feet up last week while the Dragons played another very good 20 minutes of football, before falling apart against the Warriors. The Broncos are in 11th position on the ladder, two points from 7th and with three teams just two points behind them. They really need to win this game, and should not be troubled by the Dragons.
Tip: Broncos by 30
PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.12 (-18.5 $1.83) Dragons $6 (+18.5 $1.95)
Canberra Raiders vs. North Queensland Cowboys
GIO Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Sebastian Kris 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Daine Laurie 14. Owen Pattie 15. Ata Mariota 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Jed Stuart 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Jordan Uta 20. Coby Black 21. Vena Patuki-Case 22. Ethan Alaia
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Zac Laybutt 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Liam Sutton 7. Jake Clifford 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Sam McIntyre 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Viliami Vailea 15. Griffin Neame 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Robert Derby 19. Ethan King 20. Xavier Kerrisk 21. Wiremu Greig 22. Mason Barber
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Raiders were disappointing at home last week to the Dolphins, while the Cowboys were impressive in their victory over the Rabbitohs. The Cowboys are sitting nicely in 6th position while the Raiders are four points out of the Top 8. The Raiders really need to make a statement in this one or risk having their season completely slip away. The Cowboys have enough defensive lapses for the Green Machine to capitalise on.
Tip: Raiders by 8
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.62 (-3.5 $1.83) Cowboys $2.25 (+3.5 $1.95)
Penrith Panthers vs. New Zealand Warriors
CommBank Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Luke Garner 5. Paul Alamoti 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Liam Henry 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Lindsay Smith 14. Jack Cole 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Billy Phillips 17. Luron Patea 18. Billy Scott 19. Sione Fonua 20. Kalani Going 21. Casey McLean 22. Isaah Yeo 23. Nathan Cleary 24. Brian To'o
Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Marata Niukore 18. Kayliss Fatialofa 20. Luke Hanson 21. Makaia Tafua 22. Luke Metcalf 23. Jason Seu Salalilo
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: This promises to be the game of the year, pending Origin omissions. The Panthers have been in sizzling form all season, while the Warriors have had their stumbles, but look capable of beating anyone on their day. This is definitely a game you should wait on before putting your tips in, Nathan Cleary's availability will be key. If he plays I think the Panthers will win.
Tip: Panthers by 10
PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.55 (-4.5 $1.88) Warriors $2.50 (+4.5 $1.88)
BYE:
Dolphins
Rabbitohs
Titans
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.