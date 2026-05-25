NRL midweek mail R13: McInnes met with Bears before Super League call

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition before, and after, State of Origin Game I, and then into Round 13 of the NRL.

McInnes confirms exit

Sharks skipper Cam McInnes has confirmed he will depart the Sharks at season's end, while also revealing he spoke to the Bears before deciding to move to the Super League.

"This will be my final year at the Sharks," he said.

"I had some good conversations [with the Bears] but it just didn't transpire in the end."

His teammate Tom Hazelton said McInnes is the "heart and soul" of the Sharks, admitting it'll be hard to see his skipper go.

Cameron McInnes is a much loved figure at the Sharks, but he will continue his playing career in the Super League at the end of the NRL season Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Next Shark Up

Cronulla will have a few stars featuring in the Origin arena on Wednesday.

While Hazelton admitted the Sharks are unsure who will back up after Game I, Braydon Trindall said there were plenty of youngsters knocking on the door to replace them.

"It's just next man up," Trindall said.

"The boys are all keen to get a go and maybe even a debut or two, if things work out that way."

He said that Hohepa Puru is one young star standing out, recalling his efforts against the Bulldogs in Round 11.

"We saw at the end of the game, when [Hohepa] chased Galvin down," he recalled.

"That is what we're looking for in this team - boys that want to compete."

Hazelton the Blue

Hazelton was invited to train with the NSW Blues last week, which he said was a "pretty cool experience."

He revealed it's his dream to play for the Blues, but won't take the invite as a sign that he's on Laurie Daley's radar for an Origin callup.

"It's probably not my nature to read into stuff like that too much," Hazelton admitted.

"I was just pretty chuffed to be able to experience something like that."

He also noted how surreal the turnout of fans was for him to witness, commending the Central Coast-based Blues fans for their support.

"The fan turnout was amazing," he admitted.