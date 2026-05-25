State of Origin: Blues rocked by Mitchell Moses injury ahead of Game I

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Mitchell Moses is in doubt for Game I of State of Origin after reporting hamstring tightness at training on Monday.

Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton has been called in as cover with Moses set to undergo scans on Tuesday.

However, media reports suggested the early prognosis on Moses wasn't good and the Eels playmaker could be out for up to a month.

The Blues have already had injury concerns around centre Stephen Crichton, but the Canterbury-Bankstown skipped is expected to line up on Wednesday night.

More to follow ...