Smiles for alleged getaway driver in NRL star shooting

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A teenager who amassed a courtroom of supporters broke into a broad grin when he was granted bail over claims he acted as a getaway driver for a gunman targeting an ex-NRL star.

Khaldoun Khazma had very limited knowledge of the incident in which he allegedly became embroiled, his barrister told the NSW Supreme Court during a bail application on Monday.

The 19-year-old is accused of picking up one of the gunmen who shot former NRL star Matt Utai in Sydney's southwest in February, resulting in serious leg injuries that required surgery.

The 2004 NRL premiership star was caught in the crossfire of his son Iziah Utai's alleged criminal associations and escalating gang conflict, according to police.

Police allege the shooter or shooters fled the scene in Greenacre in a series of vehicles, including one belonging to Khazma.

The teen is charged with being an accessory after the fact to attempted murder, participating in a criminal group, and drug possession over the alleged discovery of cannabis in his car.

The crown prosecutor argued Khazma's alleged involvement in organised crime posed an unacceptable risk to the community.

But Khazma's barrister cast doubt on how much his client knew about the underworld.

"There is no evidence he was involved in the organisation (of the shooting)," Andris Gauja said.

"He has very limited knowledge of the enterprise he appears to be involved in."

Khazma's father offered to put up $50,000 as a surety and his employer agreed to pick the teen up and drop him off for his work as a carpenter each day, the court was told.

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When granting bail, Justice James Emmett said the case against the alleged wheelman appeared defendable.

"The Crown must prove knowledge (of the shooting) at the time assistance was provided," Justice Emmett said.

"I cannot conclude the case is a strong one."

Khazma was supported by several family members and well-wishers who filled the public gallery during the hearing.

Justice Emmett told the 19-year-old the significant family support offered to him was an important factor in his decision to grant bail.

"We don't often have this many people in court," the judge said.

"I wish you well and urge you to take advantage of the family support you've got."

Khazma, who was appearing in court via audiovisual link from a custody cell, smiled widely and nodded as Justice Emmett delivered his decision.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in February and charged with the carrying out the attack on Mr Utai and four others, including a 15-year-old, have also been charged in connection with the shooting.

Khazma's case will return to Parramatta Local Court on June 18.