NRL Round 13 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

The NRL season has reached the State of Origin period, with byes and key players missing. It makes tipping easier and yet tougher at the same time.

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Newcastle Knights vs. Parramatta Eels, McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday May 30, 3pm (AEST)

The Knights could be short a player or two, depending on who is capable of backing up after State of Origin I, with Kalyn Ponga and Jacob Saifiti both pencilled in to play. Losing Ponga would be a blow, but they have proven this year that they have more than capable replacements for him.

The Eels have lost Mitchell Moses to a hamstring injury sustained at Blues training. It is hard to see them rallying to beat the Knights in Newcastle without him, although they do have exciting fullback Isaiah Iongi returning from injury.

It should be an interesting contest, with the Eels refusing to be easy beats in all but a few contests this year. But the Knights should be way too good if they continue their good form.

Round 13 sure thing: Knights

Kalyn Ponga of the Knights. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Penrith Panthers vs. New Zealand Warriors, CommBank Stadium, Sunday May 31, 6:15pm (AEST)