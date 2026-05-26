NRL Round 13 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

The NRL season has reached the State of Origin period, with byes and key players missing. It makes tipping easier and yet tougher at the same time.
Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.
The sure thing
Newcastle Knights vs. Parramatta Eels, McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday May 30, 3pm (AEST)
The Knights could be short a player or two, depending on who is capable of backing up after State of Origin I, with Kalyn Ponga and Jacob Saifiti both pencilled in to play. Losing Ponga would be a blow, but they have proven this year that they have more than capable replacements for him.
The Eels have lost Mitchell Moses to a hamstring injury sustained at Blues training. It is hard to see them rallying to beat the Knights in Newcastle without him, although they do have exciting fullback Isaiah Iongi returning from injury.
It should be an interesting contest, with the Eels refusing to be easy beats in all but a few contests this year. But the Knights should be way too good if they continue their good form.
Round 13 sure thing: Knights
The toss of the coin
Penrith Panthers vs. New Zealand Warriors, CommBank Stadium, Sunday May 31, 6:15pm (AEST)
This is another game that may be greatly influenced by State of Origin. Ivan Cleary has named his star players on the bench for this clash, and he is likely to err on the side of caution when it comes to asking them to back up for what will be another bruising encounter with the Warriors.
If the Panthers decide to rest star Nathan Cleary, then the odds shift decidedly towards the Warriors, although they themselves are without their first-choice halfback due to the ACL injury to Tanah Boyd.
If Cleary does play, this should be an absolutely cracking contest, with the Panthers completely ruthless all year, and the Warriors capable of beating anyone on their day. Strap yourself in for a very entertaining afternoon in what could very well be a Grand Final preview.
Even with the Origin stars in doubt, the coin has landed Panthers side up. But you may want to wait until the final teams are named before you tip a winner in this one.
Toss of the coin game winner: Panthers
The roughie
Canberra Raiders vs. North Queensland Cowboys, GIO Stadium, Sunday May 31, 4:05pm (AEST)
The Raiders were disappointing last week, at home to the depleted Dolphins. They really must turn their season around with the Top 8 slipping away from them.
The Cowboys were very good last week in dismantling the Rabbitohs, but still have enough errors in them to comfortably lose any game. They will be determined to grab another highly fancied victim as they look to cement their position in the Top 8 and even push towards a Top 4 finish.
The Raiders are favoured to win this desperation clash, but the Cowboys could be your team if you are looking for a bit of an upset.
Round 13 roughie: Cowboys